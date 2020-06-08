Free Webinar | July 15: The 5 Best Ways To Brand Yourself In the Cannabis Space

June 8, 2020 1 min read

Personal branding helps build authenticity, authority, and trust, but how do you do it effectively?

Javier Hasse is an expert in the field. He is a reporter and editor for Benzinga and El Planteo, a Spanish language cannabis publication he recently co-founded. Hasse is also the author of the book Start Your Own Cannabis Business. Discover how he has used tools like social media, speaking engagements, and media outlets to get his name out there in a big way—and how you can, too.

Javier Hasse speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Florida.