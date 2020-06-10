76 Percent Of Consumers Support Expungement Of Felony Records For Cannabis Offenses

June 10, 2020 3 min read

A recent survey found that 76 percent of people who consume cannabis believe that the records of people with past convictions of marijuana-related crimes should be expunged.

The largest survey of its kind conducted by Oasis Intelligence looked at 20,000 cannabis consumers from all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C.

RELATED: How A Farmer And A Felon Are Trying To Bring Justice To Cannabis

The amount of people who support cannabis criminal justice reform is on the rise. The percentage is up over 13 percent from last year. A 2019 survey done by Quinnipiac University, first reported by Marijuana Moment, found 63 percent of cannabis users felt those in jail for low-level drug crimes should be released.

74 percent of people in the Oasis survey said they "support re-investing resources & capital from Cannabis sales into communities in need." In addition, 68 percent said they support Social Equity programs that "make cannabis business ownership more accessible for those most impacted by drug enforcement policy."

The survey was conducted from the timeframe of September to December in 2019. It aimed to show a diverse, representative sample of the United States, including approximately an equal number of women and men, and it spanned ages 18 to 65. Oasis Intelligence says this survey is part of their mission to uncover a wide range of preferences and attitudes around cannabis, including social and legal issues.

RELATED: The Role Marijuana Legalization Can Play In Fighting Racial Injustice

According to data from the Drug Policy Alliance, 663,367 people were arrested for cannabis in 2018: of them, 92 percent were charged with drug possession. Black and Latino people were disproportionately targeted and represented 46.9 percent of those incarcerated, despite representing only 31.5 percent of the population.

Some cannabis companies have taken it on themselves to begin to right these massive injustices in cannabis. The Last Prisoner Project is one nonprofit organization dedicated to restorative justice in the cannabis industry. It is pushing for the release of 40,000 cannabis prisoners currently incarcerated in the U.S. A new cannabis brand sold in California called Farmer and the Felon donates a portion of its proceeds to this effort.

In the last week, a coalition of 21 cannabis companies have dedicated funds and ongoing committed efforts to the Black community in a group called Cannabis For Black Lives. A founding company Garden Society said on Instagram: "We have collectively donated $120,000+ this week across multiple funds, including National Bail Fund, BLM and M4BL."