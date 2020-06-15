Method Man Launches Cannabis Firm To Support Black Entrepreneurs

June 15, 2020 2 min read

Rapper and actor Method Man said he’s launching a new marijuana business specifically aimed at boosting other black-owned cannabis companies.

According to Bloomberg News, the business – dubbed Tical, short for Taking Into Consideration All Lives, also the name of Method Man’s first solo album – will soon begin selling marijuana products to black-owned retailers in California.

“Personally, it is essential that we use our brand to help bring awareness to the social, systemic and economic injustice in communities that have struggled with oppressive mass incarceration and racially biased policing policies,” Method Man, whose legal name is Clifford Smith, said in a statement.

Method Man owns a 20% stake in Tical, and the company is developing its own strains in partnership with Clone Guy Industries, the New York Post reported.

Tical’s first three strains will be on sale immediately, according to the Post.

