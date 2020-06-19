Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | July 29: Is It Time To Rebrand Your Company?

Join us as we discuss how you can go about evolving your business' identity and perception.
Free Webinar | July 29: Is It Time To Rebrand Your Company?
Image credit: Jaredy Mirsky

1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To rebrand or not to rebrand? That is the question. In branding, as in life, things evolve. Perceptions change. Without adaptation or change, what rises will fall Cannabis brands are not immune. As an industry undergoing such rapid evolution, companies need to regularly take stock of their brand and chart new courses. The goal is to invest in and re-energize your brand.

Jared Mirsky, CEO of Wick & Mortar, has branded numerous cannabis brands. This webinar will help you decide if it’s time to make one of the most vital investments in your brand and how you can go about evolving its identity and perception.

