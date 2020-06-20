Podcast

Kathy Ireland Is CBD's Latest Model Citizen

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, we talk to the supermodel turned supermogul about why she's getting into the CBD business.
Image credit: Joe Carrasco

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Our guests Kathy Ireland and Smoke Wallin recently announced the launch of a new CBD line. Kathy Ireland is a former supermodel turned super businesswoman and President of Kathy Ireland Worldwide. Smoke Wallin is the Chairman and CEO of Vertical Wellness, a vertically-integrated health and wellness company with a focus on natural Hemp cannabinoid solutions. This new strategic relationship encompasses all CBD product categories, including beauty, health and wellness, pets, edibles, and more. The two talk about why they decided to go into business together, the challenges of the CBD industry, and the best entrepreneurial advice they ever received.

