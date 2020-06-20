Kathy Ireland Is CBD's Latest Model Citizen

June 20, 2020 1 min read

Our guests Kathy Ireland and Smoke Wallin recently announced the launch of a new CBD line. Kathy Ireland is a former supermodel turned super businesswoman and President of Kathy Ireland Worldwide. Smoke Wallin is the Chairman and CEO of Vertical Wellness, a vertically-integrated health and wellness company with a focus on natural Hemp cannabinoid solutions. This new strategic relationship encompasses all CBD product categories, including beauty, health and wellness, pets, edibles, and more. The two talk about why they decided to go into business together, the challenges of the CBD industry, and the best entrepreneurial advice they ever received.