Kathy Ireland Is CBD's Latest Model Citizen
On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, we talk to the supermodel turned supermogul about why she's getting into the CBD business.
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Our guests Kathy Ireland and Smoke Wallin recently announced the launch of a new CBD line. Kathy Ireland is a former supermodel turned super businesswoman and President of Kathy Ireland Worldwide. Smoke Wallin is the Chairman and CEO of Vertical Wellness, a vertically-integrated health and wellness company with a focus on natural Hemp cannabinoid solutions. This new strategic relationship encompasses all CBD product categories, including beauty, health and wellness, pets, edibles, and more. The two talk about why they decided to go into business together, the challenges of the CBD industry, and the best entrepreneurial advice they ever received.