How Immune From COVID-19 Are You? New DNA Test Hopes To Offer Insight

With all the talk about boosting immunity during the pandemic, people are looking for ways to stay informed, take precautions, and boost their body’s ability to fight infection. Endocanna Health, a cannabis DNA company, believes they have a unique tool to help you understand your body's genetic predispositions and potential health risks—a free DNA test that takes a molecular dive into your endocannabinoid system.

"We want to empower people with the information they need to take control of their immune health, especially at such a critical moment in public health and wellness,” says Len May, CEO of Endocanna Health. “Understanding your genetic predispositions and potential risks can help you take measures to support a healthy immune response.”

23andMe of Cannabis

Endocanna Health is a biotech company that decodes your DNA to match your unique genetic profile to cannabinoid and terpene formulations optimal for your genotype. Like 23andMe or Ancestry.com, customers are given a DNA kit complete with a Q-tip-like swab to collect their saliva. Results are sent to a lab, which provides a confidential, detailed report of your DNA. The report is broken down into eight different sections, including anxiety, pain, sleep, metabolism, dependence, cognitive function, depression, psychosis. Customers learn what their unique genes are as they relate to each one of those areas, and then Endocanna provides a suggested ratio of cannabinoids and turpentine that are more optimal to your genetic expression.

Immunity test

Endocanna's latest offering is called the Free Immune Function Genetics Report. It measures your DNA samples to provide information about how your own genotypes relate to the latest scientific research around susceptibility to certain infections and vitamin metabolism.

What makes this DNA test unique is that it focuses specifically on your endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex inner communication network used to maintain systems such as pain, mood, appetite, stress, sleep, metabolism, and immune function.

According to May, the report gives insight into your:

Genetic predisposition to acute respiratory tract infections

Genetic predisposition to autoimmune irregularities and disorders

Genetic predisposition to experience stress and anxiety

Genetic predisposition to stress reactivity

The potential risk of developing severe influenza symptoms

Ability to resist infection

Potential symptom severity

Tolerance to pain

How it works

The Immunity test is free and comes with eight 8 immune function trait reports, three vitamin deficiency reports, actionable steps, and access to Mydna.live, an interactive health portal with health resources.

While the kit doesn't offer any cures, it does offer useful information. May hopes that the report gives people the opportunity "to be proactive about mitigating your genetic risks and protecting your health."

To get your free report, simply upload your AncestryDNA or 23andMe DNA results to Endo-dna. You’ll receive your genetics reports instantly.

If you’ve never taken a DNA test, or don’t have access to your previous raw data, click here to order an Endo-dna kit to your home.