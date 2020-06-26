Cannabusiness

The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (6/20-6/26)

Which cannabis brands have made the biggest impact on social media, earned media, and website marketing this week? Here are the top 25.
The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (6/20-6/26)
Image credit: Charleigh Clarke/Unsplash

1 min read
Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence

It's The Hot 25, our weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence that highlights consumer-facing cannabis companies with outstanding marketing.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media, and brand-owned web properties. It tracks which brands are moving the needle the most across all digital modes combined.

Here are the top 25 cannabis brands of the week across all marketing efforts and platforms.

Pioneer Intelligence

