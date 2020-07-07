The Top 8 CBD Products For Pets On The Market Right Now

July 7, 2020 6 min read

Perhaps it's been the constant stream of firework noise leading up to July 4, or maybe it's just science catching up with the industry, but one thing is for certain: your dog deserves CBD.

RELATED: The Top 5 CBD Gummies on the Market Right Now

For those aging or anxious animals, CBD is low-risk as they come. Dosing on most pet-friendly CBD products hovers around 1 milligram to 3 milligrams of CBD for a 10-pound dog, all the way up to between 15 milligrams to 45 milligrams for a 150-pound dog. Read the recommendation on each of these products for dosing, and make sure you talk to your vet.

Here are 8 of the top CBD products for pets.

Dog treats include CBD Steak Bites from JustCBD

1. Just CBD

Just CBD is one hemp-based company to have on your radar. They offer CBD products for dogs, cats, and even horses. All of their hemp is grown and processed in the U.S. and their menu of CBD-infused treats for your pets is actually drool-inducing. Dog treats come in flavors like Liver Meatballs, Steak Bites, Chicken Biscuits, while cat treat offerings include CBD-infused Purr Treats and Chicken Treats. The company also offers lab reports on all of its products so you can be assured of its safety and quality.

This is one of the most popular CBD pet brands in the game. Their proprietary blend uses CBD oil with Copaiba and DHA, the combination of which has proven to be helpful to its testimonials for pain, inflammation, and anxiety in pets. King Kanine says on its website, "all of our King Kalm™ CBD products for dogs are manufactured in our GMP Certified, ISO-9001 FDA registered facility." So being FDA-compliant before the FDA has even given CBD companies a way to be, is just good sense.

Founded back in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals brings its extensive experience in the hemp industry now to our canine friends. NuLeaf Naturals has made a high-dose 900 milligram CBD for Pets tincture to the market. The tincture is made using a full-spectrum hemp extract combined with organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, both of which have been found to work for pets experiencing stress, pain, and inflammation. The company is another that builds consumer trust by offering batch report lookups to find exactly what your lab report says about the CBD in every bottle.

RELATED: Can CBD Protect Your Dog Against Fireworks Anxiety?

From the folks who created Mary's Medicinals and Mary's Nutritionals, Mary's is now in the pet game with Mary's Tails. The company was founded back in 2013 in Colorado's burgeoning medical cannabis market. Mary's Tails offers CBD healing for your pets in a few different modes and doses, ranging from a balm with 75 milligrams of CBD, to capsules, tincture, and even a transdermal gel pen containing 50 milligrams. The gel pen is applied behind the ears, or at the base of the lower ear, so your pet's thin skin can absorb it. The company gives lab reports to its consumers, as well tons of answers to common CBD questions when it comes to growing, efficacy, broad versus full-spectrum, and more.

Your dog will love you for this one. Medterra is another praised CBD company offering dog tinctures and treats. Soft chew varieties for their CBD dog treats come in two flavors most pets go nuts for—peanut butter and bacon. Medterra's Joint Support Chews are dosed in 10-milligram bites, so make sure to take into account the size of your pup. They are meant to aid in those pets who suffer from Osteoarthritis as they age. Additional offerings include chicken-flavored tincture. Don't sleep on Medterra.

Honest Paws CBD Peanut Butter for Pets

Honest Paws has received rave "pets-imonials" from pet owners. It is affordable and seeks to offer full-spectrum hemp grown using organic practices. While the USDA organic certification does not yet exist for cannabis or hemp products, this is as close as you can get. Honest Paws offers oils, bites, and soft chews in four varieties, depending on desired effects for your pet: Calm, Relief, Wellness, and Mobility. One of my favorite products, Honest Paws Calm CBD Peanut Butter, contains no added fats, sugars, or harmful sweetener Xylitol, just peanuts, hemp oil, dry-roasted peanuts, salt, and dextrose. At 160 milligrams of CBD per jar, your dog will flip.

Nature's Gem is another CBD company that made the list for its close-to organic, sustainable practices in the creation of its CBD products. Nature's Gem also knows the CBD dosing for your pet is crucial. Their marketing and product lineup hinges, depending on the size of your pet. Tinctures come in Small, 1 to 20-pound pets, Medium, for 20 to 40-pound pets, and Large, for pets that are 40 pounds-or-over. The company also makes an easy-to-mix-in CBD supplement.

Petly is a CBD brand for pets that is rising in popularity. Its soft chews are made with water-soluble CBD, which the company says offers more bio-availability to your pet, which means they are able to absorb faster when eaten. Therefore, products from Petly CBD and the benefits may kick-in faster. These natural beef-flavored treats are indistinguishable from other meaty, soft dog treats, which makes consumption a breeze. You will also find both cat and dog Drops or tinctures made by Petly, available in different dosing and sizes for Small, Medium, and Large pets.