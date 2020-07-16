The Top 5 CBD Creams and Topicals For Pain

July 16, 2020 4 min read

The power of cannabinoid topicals must be felt to be fully understood.

Emerging research backs CBD as an effective pain relief method, so many consumers are now looking for trustworthy cannabis topicals. One European study from 2015 found the transdermal method, where CBD is absorbed through the skin, reduces pain as well as inflammation caused by arthritis. Another study from 2018 backs up these findings.

CBD and THC are two cannabinoids in the wide umbrella of helpful cannabinoids found in cannabis and hemp plants. Hemp-derived CBD, because it is legal to ship nationwide, has become a modern eCommerce dream product for entrepreneurs. Finding reliable CBD companies, who source from trustworthy hemp cultivators, makes all the difference.

Here are 5 of the best CBD Creams and Topicals on the market.

This friend-founded CBD company is a gem. Brightfield analytics says it's the largest privately-owned CBD company in the U.S., and you can find Green Roads on 10,000 consumer shelves across the country. It's founding in 2013 was a challenge, as the company states, "CBD was not the booming industry it is today. It was fraught with intense FDA and DEA scrutiny, banks who wouldn’t take their business, shippers who wouldn’t touch the product, and other challenges few other entrepreneurs have to face." Thankfully, Green Roads persisted through the regulatory hurdles. Today, their CBD topical creams range from a potent 750-milligram roll-on, to travel size, heat relief, cooling relief, and more options.

If you're looking for pain relief, Peacock offers "the pain master." Topical creams from this CBD company are highly potent, starting with the Pain Master line at 500 milligrams, and including a CBD Cream for Extreme Pain at a whopping 1000 milligrams per container. The product uses arnica oil, beeswax, and organic ingredients alongside its CO-2 extracted full-spectrum hemp oil. Peacock lists its lab reports on every batch, so be sure to check the website for the latest.

Motive Wellness offers some cool topical CBD creams, which include some rare complete kits sponsored by athletes for pain relief. Kits of CBD include offerings from champion bull rider Jess Lockwood, WWF wrestler slash TV personality Charly Caruso Arnolt, and NFL alumn Nick Mangold, the former center for the NY Jets. Motive creates a topical balm as well as roll-on, offering scents and strengths from menthol to lavender, eucalyptus, sandalwood, in 150, 400, and 500 milligrams of CBD.

Medterra explains: "Not all topical CBD products are created equally. The CBD molecule is quite large and needs the help of other ingredients to absorb into the skin." Ingredients that the popular CBD company uses in its topical creams include menthol and Arnica, which help the healing CBD to penetrate the skin. The company's sustainably-sourced lineup is affordable and offers a nice entry-point for CBD topical-curious. Their customer reviews hail the Rapid Cooling Cream, offered in 250 milligrams as well as 720-milligram bottle sizes, as well as a beloved CBD and Manuka Honey cream with Manuka honey from New Zealand.

Topical, focused pain relief is CBD Medic's expertise. The company's range of products focus on what ailments people are using them for the most: Arthritis, Muscle and Joint pain, Active Sport, Foot and Ankle, and Massage Oil. The company offers a Self Care subscription plan that may be a trail-blazer in its marketing. CBD Medic also offers a ton of helpful educational tools on its blog, finding research on everything from CBD from post-shaving to acne.