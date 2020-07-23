Products

The Top 6 CBD Capsules And Softgels On The Market Right Now

Capsules and softgels are quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to consume CBD. Here are 6 brands you need to know about.
Image credit: Michele Blackwell/Unsplash

4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There may not be an easier way to imbibe CBD than with capsules or softgels.

An easy and familiar method, capsules come in a range of desired effects, depending on the milligrams as well as other ingredients. CBD capsules are used to help in a range of ailments, from pain relief to inflammation, sleep regulation, epilepsy disorders, Crohn's Disease, and more. As research mounts further proving the benefits of CBD, companies have been building trustworthy brands worth investing in.

Here are 6 of the top CBD capsules and softgels on the market.

TrytheCBD

TrytheCBD's product offerings include full-spectrum hemp oil farmed in Colorado. The company uses non-GMO and close to organic farming practices for all of its CBD oil products. Capsules from TrytheCBD are wrapped in a vegetarian casing, and the company also offers softgels in its lineup. Other ingredients alongside CBD are MCT coconut oil and plant-derived starches and cellulose. They are flavorless and odorless, TrytheCBD says, making them easy and enjoyable to swallow. 

ProCana

ProCana receives consistent rave reviews for its lineup of CBD capsules and softgels. In 5 different varieties, consumers are able to choose the capsules that work best for their needs. ProCana offers a great CBD PM option, which includes 3 milligrams of melatonin alongside 15 milligrams of CBD per capsule. Another softgel you can try from the ProCana team contains both CBD and CBG, a cannabinoid counterpart to CBD that research has found to help in nausea, containing anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and pain relief properties.

CBDistillery

CBDistillery is one of the most popular CBD lines on the market today. It offers capsules and softgels in a range of milligrams, offering higher milligrams dosing for those consumers who desire CBD to treat ailments that may require a higher dosage. The softgels from CBDistllery come in both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options, full-spectrum containing more cannabinoids like CBN and CBG, as well as terpenes in the mix. CBDistllery explains that the combinations of all of these cannabinoids help with CBD's overall efficacy, known as the entourage effect.

CW Hemp

CW Hemp, known as Charlotte's Web, offers two sizes of capsules made with two ingredients: full-spectrum whole-plant extract as well as organic extra virgin olive oil. This family-owned hemp company consists of pioneers in the cannabis industry, the Stanley Brothers alongside the Figis. The Figi family continues the legacy of Charlotte Figi, the company's namesake, child CBD advocate who passed away this year. The CW Hemp name is a legacy in cannabis, and its line of capsules prove why.

Pure Hemp CBD Oil

Pure Hemp CBD Oil capsules are available in 4 different milligram sizes: 300, 750, 1500, and all the way up to 3000. The softgels are considered vegetarian and are made from a carrageenan-based gel derived from red seaweed, and are filled with coconut oil alongside CBD. Pure Hemp maintains a rigorously trustworthy production process, using no herbicides and pesticides in the cultivation of its hemp. The company is another that relies on its transparency, publishing all of its lab reports online so you can check and see exactly what is in each bottle.

Care By Design

Care By Design Hemp is a wonder. The company makes CBD softgels that are reminiscent of teeny, tiny fish oil pills, with virtually no flavor as they go down. They are very small and malleable which makes them one of the easier softgels to take in your morning vitamin routine. Care By Design has earned consumer trust after launching in 2014 from the CannaCraft family of brands. Transparency is the key to success for many CBD businesses. The company offers an additional layer of trust for consumers by publishing all of its lab reports online. You are able to look up the precise bath of CBD for your product and see the lab results. Its softgels come in 5 varieties, depending on what ails you: Rest, Uplift, Balance, Calm, and Relief. 

