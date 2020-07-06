Marketing Strategies

HBO Max Partners With Kanha Cannabis Gummies For New Show 'Close Enough'

Cannabis and HBO go hand-in-hand. A new edibles line from Kanha is inspired by the "moods" of characters on its newest animated series "Close Enough."
Image credit: HBO Max PR

HBO Max has become the latest production company to use cannabis products as a marketing tool. The company is partnering with Sunderstorm’s Kanha Cannabis Infused Gummies and online cannabis marketplace Eaze to launch a collection of character-inspired CLOSE ENOUGH edibles.

“Close Enough, is a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. The series is from the creator JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning “Regular Show” and begins streaming on July 9.

“Kanha’s partnership with HBO Max is an exciting opportunity to showcase our delicious, award-winning gummies to a brand new audience,” says Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm the parent company of Kanha. “We can’t think of a more playful, fun collaboration to announce to our fiercely loyal fans. We’re thrilled to partner with one of entertainment’s biggest media giants to help bring the adult characters in their new show to life through our gummy flavors and profiles.”

The Close Enough collection is inspired by each of the adult characters in the series. The products are marketed in for moods like relax based on the character Josh, get things done like Emily, get lost in thought like Alex, or be a social butterfly like Bridgette.

“It has been so thrilling for my team and I to create a campaign that feels so authentic to Close Enough,” said Peter Sherman, SVP of Program Marketing at HBO Max. “When crafting any campaign, our aim is always to create an experience for the audience that feels genuine and exciting, and this partnership with Kanha hits the nail on the head. We’re so excited about this one and we can’t wait to see how fans react.”

Starting on June 29 and through the end of July, while supplies last, Close Enough Cannabis-Infused Gummies are available at over 20 select, licensed retailers in California. They will also be available for purchase and delivery via Eaze in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego throughout the month of July, while supplies last.

