Gelson's Market Is Launching A CBD Topical And Beauty Line With HempMeds

July 8, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Benzinga



HempMeds, Medical Marijuana Inc.'s (OTC: MJNA) subsidiary, has teamed up with Gelson's Market to provide customers in Southern California with its CBD topical and beauty products.

Under the retail partnership, Gelson's Market agreed to carry eight HempMeds CBD-infused products, including hemp-based oils, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion, roll-on, and sunscreen.

The company assures its customers all products are pesticides- and herbicides-free.

RELATED: Study Finds Cannabis Safe For Pain Management And An Effective Opioid Substitute

All products are available in Gelson's retail locations in Southern California, including stores in Sherman Oaks, Santa Barbara, and Hollywood.

HempMeds' co-CEO Raul Elizalde shared in a Tuesday press release that retailers were not particularly interested in working with CBD companies in 2012 when HempMeds was founded.

Own a #1 Breakout Stock Every Month?

For over a decade, Benzinga has lead the way when it comes to investor access to information. The Benzinga Breakout Opportunity Letter uses three market-beating 'Delta Factors' to find stocks that could surge in the weeks ahead. Click here to find out how you can get the name of Benzinga's next breakout stock recommendation.

However, "as more research was conducted into its potential benefits... consumers started demanding CBD at the places where they were already shopping," continued Elizalde.

Co-CEO Caroline Heinz said she is looking forward to working Gelson's because they share "similar mission and vision of bringing high-quality natural products to market."

RELATED: The Top 8 CBD Products For Pets On The Market Right Now

Both Elizalde and Heinz have been named the company's co-CEOs in May.

John Bagan, Gelson's CMO, said they decided to join forces with HempMeds because of its "long history in the CBD industry" and "provide our customers with a wide variety of products."