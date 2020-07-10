The Secret Sauce To Being The #1 Gummie Brand

July 10, 2020 1 min read

Guest Nancy Whiteman is the CEO of Wana Brands, the No. 1 edibles brand in sales revenues in the U.S. On this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Nancy tells the origin story of the company, which she founded in her own Colorado test kitchen. She also shares how the company’s focus on consistency, flavor, and innovation took them to the next level. Plus, what it's like working with a gummie guru who helps them perfect the ultimate cannabis-infused confections.