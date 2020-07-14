This Is Not A Drill. Theragun Massages Its Way Into The CBD Business.

July 14, 2020 2 min read

In 2007, Dr. Jason Wersland a California-based chiropractor had a motorcycle accident that left him with debilitating muscle and nerve pain. He looked for a device to help ease his suffering, and when he didn't find one he decided to head out to his tool shed and make it himself. His invention would eventually morph into the Theragun, a handheld, percussive therapy device that looks like a power drill but feels like heaven. Since its official launch in 2017, the Theragun has been used by over 250 sports teams, PTs, trainers, chiropractors, celebs, and regular folk. If you haven't used one, you have surely seen it advertised in viral videos across social media.

This week, Dr. Wersland is launching TheraOne, a new line of USDA-organic, full-spectrum hemp CBD products. Why CBD and why now? Once again, Dr. Wersland was looking for a product he couldn't find—this time it was a line of safe, transparent, and effective CBD products he could trust with his patients, including his mother in Norway who suffers from arthritis.

The TheraOne also goes hand in hand with the Theragun therapy treatment, which "helps drive CBD into the body when you're increasing blood flow to an area. You're literally pounding it into the skin, " he says.

On the podcast, he talks about the origin stories of the Theragun and now TheraOne, his accidental journey into the life of a successful entrepreneur, and the important lessons he has learned along the way.

