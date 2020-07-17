Cannabusiness

The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (7/11-7/17)

Which cannabis brands have made the biggest impact on social media, earned media, and website marketing this week? Here are the top 25.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (7/11-7/17)
Image credit: Kush Queen

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence

It's The Hot 25, our weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence that highlights consumer-facing cannabis companies with outstanding marketing.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media, and brand-owned web properties. It tracks which brands are moving the needle the most across all digital modes combined.

RELATED: California Is Wrong About Hemp, And It's Costing The State Millions

Here are the top 25 cannabis brands of the week across all marketing efforts and platforms.

Pioneer Intelligence

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Cannabusiness

Here Are Seven Ways Marijuana Businesses Can Survive An IRS Audit

Cannabusiness

Brick & Order - The Pandemic Transforms Cannabis Shops Into E-Commerce Hubs

Cannabusiness

As More Brands Enter Cannabis, Retailers Charge 'Pay-to-Play' Fees For Shelf Space