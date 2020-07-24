The Secret To Standing Out On The Shelves

July 24, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2014, travel writer Amanda Jones approached graphic designer Julia Flagg-Leaver about building and designing a cannabis brand unabashedly for women. The company would be founded on the simple credo of "not adding more crap to the world," says Jones. The tenet would become the guiding principle behind Kikoko's, a line of effect-targeted teas.

Kikoko stands out on California shelves for their conspicuously bright colors and distinguishing botanical illustrations. In a crowded market space, a product's design choices not only serve the purpose of aesthetically identifying it from competitors on the shelf, but these intentioned choices are also chiefly responsible for creating the coveted sense of synchronicity between the product's outer appearance and the brand's messaging.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Kikoko

We spoke with Kikoko founder Jones and Chief Design Officer Flagg-Leaver to learn more about the decision process behind the products' packaging.

For women, by women

In a market dominated by cannabis products designed for men and those identified as stoners, the Kikoko team sought to create a "unabashedly for women." In 2015, the majority of cannabis products lacked color and artistic design—targeted at seasoned-cannasseurs not the canna-curious. With existing packaging mainly depicting pot leaves or dizzying hippie prints, Kikoko Chief Design Officer, Flagg-Leaver, went to work creating an approachable product targeted at women.

Flagg-Leaver says that the brand wanted to create a "feminine sensibility of beauty," through brilliant coloring, vibrancy, and organically-inspired patterning tailored toward women. By leveraging bright hues of blue, red, green, (or, in the case of the Positivi-Tea, all three), and pert female-centric language, Kikoko positioned their products as approachable and appealing to women of all ages. Also, Kikoko's signature sassy writing style, which can be found on the tins, often features cheeky female-centric statements such as "find your T-Spot."

Image Credit: Courtesy of Kikoko

Interestingly, despite their unabashed marketing to women, 30 percent of Kikoko customers are men. Apparently, men are secure enough in their masculinity to buy a funky floral tin of tea, or a pink and orange-packaged HoneyShot.

Interestingly, despite their unabashed marketing to women, 30 percent of Kikoko customers are men. Apparently, men are secure enough in their masculinity to buy a funky floral tin of tea, or a pink and orange-packaged HoneyShot.

All about mood

Kikoko decided to position their line of teas as effect-targeted, offering choices for those looking to achieve specific feelings. This is different than the usual binary cannabis choices of sativa or indicate. To determine the specific moods, Kikoko interviewed hundreds of women and asked them about their most pressing health needs. Those turned out to be sleep, pain, anxiety, libido, and low mood.

Their Sympa-Tea, CALM mints, DAY tincture, and CALM honey are all done with a soothing green-blue color scheme to connote a sense of calm. Sleep tea, tinctures, honey, and mints are entirely different designs, but they are all done in blue. Mood products are bright and sunny, and their libido tea is red and hot pink for a self-professed "va va voom."

Anchored in variability

During the design process, Flagg-Leaver had a revelation that "rather than becoming a stagnant brand, Kikoko would do something that is anchored in variability, so people come back because they are intrigued to see what's different." This credo differs from many other cannabis brands, who pride themselves on consistency and repeatability. But Kikoko saw this as another way to set themselves apart from the competition.

So how does a brand go about ensuring design variability? They hired different female artists from across the globe to design each unique product line. Each artist was a color scheme to work around and then left to their own creative devices.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Kikoko

Botanical artist Susan Black, hailing from Pugwash, Nova Scotia, was tasked with the Honey Shots' floral pattern design. Sally Tagg, one of New Zealand's finest outdoor sculpture artists, crafted the iconic mandalas for Kikoko using real herbal ingredients from the teas and the flowers the bees feed on manuka honey, used in the HoneyShots. Lisa Congdon, an international artist and 40 Over 40 to Watch, 2015, is responsible for the Posi-tea's quirky and playful designs.

Sustainable packaging

Kikoko omitted the phrase “single-use” from its lexicon right off the bat. Flagg-Leaver says that they wanted packaging that was so bold, colorful, and vibrant that after you finished the product, you wanted to rip off the label and reuse the tin as a beautiful vessel on your table for years afterward.

After seeing other cannabis packaging that “made you feel like you had to hide it in a closet somewhere,” Flagg-Leaver wanted sophisticated, fun, energetic, cheeky tins that would add a burst of color and design happiness to your pantry or shelf. This multipurpose mission lent itself directly to Kikoko’s laser-like focus on sustainability efforts.

The company prides itself on its 6 Unbreakable Rules of Doing Business. Rule #3: “There’s enough crap in the world these days, and we don’t want to add to that.” Each of Kikoko’s product lines is made from sustainable, compostable, 100 percent plastic-free packaging. The company has pledged that all product packaging will be 100 percent compostable or recyclable by the end of 2020, a feat that has not yet been achieved by a cannabis brand.