Hemp Farm Unveils 76-Acre Art Installation, And It's Breathtaking

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. is unveiling a 76-acre farm art installation as part of its "Trust The Earth" Campaign.
Image credit: CW Hemp via Benzinga

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. CWBHF 1.72% is unveiling a 76-acre farm art installation as part of its “Trust The Earth” Campaign.

The Campaign

This is part three of Charlotte’s Web’s “Trust The Earth” advocacy campaign, a collaboration with Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One that promotes access to hemp-derived CBD for consumers in every U.S. state. 

The “Trust The Earth” campaign was launched in October 2019 with the goal of opening up doors of access to the power of hemp for health. While hemp was made federally legal by the 2018 Farm Bill, each state has the ability to regulate — or ban — hemp unilaterally.

The Project

Charlotte’s Web created this piece of farm art in McPherson, Kansas. The installation features a massive rendering of a hand holding a hemp stalk and the call-to-action “Trust the Earth.”

The crop art was mowed across 3 million square feet of farmland – the equivalent of 57 football fields. The installation required one solo farmer mowing for one week using GPS to guide the process. The final field art is so large that it required a local farmer’s plane to achieve enough height to photograph the entire installation.

“This is about the market share leader bringing awareness to the forefront that we lack federal and state regulations," Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner told Benzinga. "Charlotte’s Web finds breakthrough ways to drive awareness so that consumers can learn to drive positive change.”

Learn more about this campaign on www.TrustTheEarth.com

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

