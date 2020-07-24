One Million Cannabis Cans Sold: How Two Entrepreneurs Tapped Into A Hot Market

July 24, 2020 1 min read

Need proof that THC-infused drinks are the wave of the future? Meet Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson, co-founders of the company Cann, which brands itself as a low-dose social tonic company. The duo recently sold their one-millionth can of Cann. On this week's episode of Green Entrepreneur Podcast, they talk about why and how they started the company, their secret formula to success, and the refreshing future of the $2 billion cannabis beverage industry.