Podcast

One Million Cannabis Cans Sold: How Two Entrepreneurs Tapped Into A Hot Market

Low-dose social tonics are gaining in popularity. Just ask the co-founders of Cann, who recently celebrated a bubbly sales milestone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
One Million Cannabis Cans Sold: How Two Entrepreneurs Tapped Into A Hot Market
Image credit: Cann

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Need proof that THC-infused drinks are the wave of the future? Meet Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson, co-founders of the company Cann, which brands itself as a low-dose social tonic company. The duo recently sold their one-millionth can of Cann. On this week's episode of Green Entrepreneur Podcast, they talk about why and how they started the company, their secret formula to success, and the refreshing future of the $2 billion cannabis beverage industry.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

This Is Not A Drill. Theragun Massages Its Way Into The CBD Business.

Podcast

The Secret Sauce To Being The #1 Gummie Brand

Podcast

Kathy Ireland Is CBD's Latest Model Citizen