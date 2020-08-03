Why You Should Replace Your Cotton Face Mask With Hemp

August 3, 2020 5 min read

Truly one of the most utilitarian plants in the world, hemp was legally cultivated until the industrial revolution. It was then that the reigns of political and corporate interest facilitated the ban on hemp. The versatile crop that was used in industries ranging from food to fabric had been made illegal.

Currently, while realizing and reaping the innumerable benefits associated with hemp, more countries are legalizing the cultivation of cannabis. Hemp is now utilized as a primary manufacturing fiber to produce face masks aimed at replacing disposable plastic and cotton face masks extensively prevalent in the market.

In an analytic comparison of two popular natural fibers, there were both significant similarities and stark differences.

Comfort and Resilience

Most natural fibers are at odds, and it is no different when considering cotton and hemp.

Cotton is one of the most comfortable and commonly used fibers known to man. Cotton face masks made from cotton fibers get softer and more comfortable with each consecutive wash. However, the downside is that as cotton fibers become extremely soft, the fibers break down and the mask tends to feel ragged and worn out after a few washes.

Hemp, on the other hand, is as strong a fiber as natural cotton and possesses the propensity similar to cotton to become softer with each wash, naturally yielding comfort. However, the advantage of hemp is its endurance and tensile strength. Unlike cotton, hemp does not get damaged after each wash and that’s why hemp face masks are stronger, last longer, and are as comfortable as cotton.

Unlike cotton, hemp is less amorphous, which means it holds its shape.

Hemp Masks are Breathable and Antimicrobial

If there were only one positive factor to be attributed to cotton, it would certainly be its breathability quotient.

Cotton reduces body odor while absorbing moisture. It is the most appropriate choice for summer because of its substantial breathability. Hemp, being a natural fiber, possesses similar breathable properties to cotton while having additional antimicrobial properties.

Keep cotton fabrics in moisture or for too long and an odor begins to emanate. Sometimes, this calls for another wash. However, owing to their natural antibacterial and antimicrobial functions, this is not the case with hemp fabric.

Since hemp fabric is naturally antimicrobial, they smell better for longer than cotton without the growth of any mold and mildew.

Hemp Possesses UV-Blocking Properties

Even with your face covered, it is important to take precautionary measures to safeguard yourself from UV radiation.

One of the greatest advantages of hemp fiber is the ability to protect from harmful UV rays.

In research studies, hemp face masks are 99.9% effective in blocking both UV-A and UV-B rays. Hemp fabric has a top tier percentile of UPF 50+.

Environmentally Sustainable

1400 gallons of water is roughly the amount it takes to produce one pound of cotton.

A thorough research study sheds light on data that about 3% of the total water used in agriculture consumption is for cotton. The world cotton production from 1997 to 2001 required 227 gigaliters of water (i.e.) 227,000,000 liters of water.

It is despairing to notice that countries that are the major producers of cotton are losing their freshwater resources and are looking at the complexities of desertification and habitat loss. Hemp, on the other hand, requires less than half the amount of water as cotton. Hemp plants grow faster and manufacturing of hemp fiber is faster than cotton.

Hemp produces over 200% more fiber than cotton cultivated on the same land. Pesticide use is a prerequisite for the processing of uninfected cotton fibers which may pose a risk to skin as well.

The possibility of pesticides being insufficiently removed before the manufacturing of face masks means that your skin can absorb these chemicals. With organic hemp face masks, pesticides are no longer a reason for concern and your skin will thank you later.

Hemp face masks are a viable alternative for people who have chemical sensitivities or allergies and worry about potential chemicals in cotton face masks. Hemp face masks are as light as cotton and an environmentally-conscious substitute to their cotton counterparts.

Hemp Face Masks are Long-Lasting and Attractive

Have you ever accidentally ripped your clothes while leaving in a hurry or getting it caught at the door? Chances are, you have. Most of us have encountered an occasional tear, here or there.

Sustainable hemp fiber is a tough natural fiber and an abrasion-resistant fabric.

Hemp fabrics are spun in a range of colors without the use of dyes. And hemp products could look white, brown, black, grey, or green. The outcome, a more earthy-looking and aesthetically pleasing face mask.

As hemp fiber is natural and biodegradable, it has a myriad of environmental advantages.

Take Away

As the exploration for more viable and sustainable products peaks, there will be a subsequent increase in the demand for organic hemp products, including hemp face masks.

With the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable face masks will be an essential product for daily survival.