The Stanley Brothers Return To Their THC Roots

Jesse Stanley joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast to talk about his family's journey from humble means to cannabis royalty.
Image credit: Stanley Brothers

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Jesse Stanley is one of the Stanley Brothers, a famous family of cannabis growers and entrepreneurs responsible for the iconic Charlotte’s Web brand and Stanley Brothers Holdings. The brothers became internationally famous when they developed a CBD tincture to help a little girl named Charlotte Figi who struggled with catastrophic epilepsy. Now they are returning to their roots in the THC world with a new product called ReCreate. Jesse shares their origin story and tips for success

