The Stanley Brothers Return To Their THC Roots
Jesse Stanley joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast to talk about his family's journey from humble means to cannabis royalty.
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Jesse Stanley is one of the Stanley Brothers, a famous family of cannabis growers and entrepreneurs responsible for the iconic Charlotte’s Web brand and Stanley Brothers Holdings. The brothers became internationally famous when they developed a CBD tincture to help a little girl named Charlotte Figi who struggled with catastrophic epilepsy. Now they are returning to their roots in the THC world with a new product called ReCreate. Jesse shares their origin story and tips for success