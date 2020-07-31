The Stanley Brothers Return To Their THC Roots

July 31, 2020 1 min read

Jesse Stanley is one of the Stanley Brothers, a famous family of cannabis growers and entrepreneurs responsible for the iconic Charlotte’s Web brand and Stanley Brothers Holdings. The brothers became internationally famous when they developed a CBD tincture to help a little girl named Charlotte Figi who struggled with catastrophic epilepsy. Now they are returning to their roots in the THC world with a new product called ReCreate. Jesse shares their origin story and tips for success