Here's How Millennials And Boomers Differ On Cannabis Use

Baby boomers and millennials can’t agree on anything: the economy, social values, and smoking cannabis. Not whether or not they should consume the plant — boomers now smoke more cannabis than high schoolers — but how, when and where and everything in between.

These differences in opinions were seen in a recent survey by Verilife dispensaries, which is part of the Pharmacann network. The company surveyed 1,000 milliennials and 1,000 boomers to understand where the generations coincided and contradicted each other in their attitudes about cannabis.

Boomers were twice as likely to use cannabis solely for medical purposes compared to millennials, about half of which reported using marijuana for recreational reasons. Both generations said relaxation was their top reason for recreational consumption.

About a quarter of millennials turned to medical cannabis to relieve chronic pain. The second-biggest reason? Migraines. Boomers, meanwhile, had diverse medical purposes for consuming cannabis, but the top three were arthritis, cancer, and chronic pain.

But the two generations weren’t all different. Just over half of millennials and boomers believe a cultural stigma remains around marijuana, despite over two-thirds of Americans supporting cannabis legalization. They also were likely to spend around the same amount per month on weed products — $76.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, both groups have consumed more and spent more on weed too — around 44% of boomers and 36% of millennials. Each group reported spending about $27 more per month on cannabis.

Most interestingly was when and how boomers used cannabis. Boomers were twice as likely to use marijuana in the morning compared to millennials and 23% preferred consuming cannabis via capsules. This should reinforce that boomers gravitate to weed for its medicinal qualities. Still, the majority of both generations would prefer cannabis over opioid prescriptions to treat pain symptoms and believe a lack of information exists in obtaining a medical card.

Maybe consuming cannabis is the one thing millennials and boomers can agree on.