Meet Portland's New Cannabis Czar Dasheeda Dawson
On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Dawson talks about what's going on in Portland's cannabis scene.
1 min read
Dasheeda Dawson is the newly appointed Cannabis Program Supervisor for the city of Portland, Oregon, where she oversees regulations, licensing, and equity for that fine city. She is only the third Black woman in the country to hold a cannabis regulatory oversight leadership role. Prior to this new role, Dasheeda was an industry educator, senior executive leader, and strategy expert for multiple cannabis businesses, municipalities, and media outlets. She talks to Green Entrepreneur editor in chief Jonathan Small about the challenges and opportunities in her new role.