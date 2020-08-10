Podcast

Meet Portland's New Cannabis Czar Dasheeda Dawson

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Dawson talks about what's going on in Portland's cannabis scene.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meet Portland's New Cannabis Czar Dasheeda Dawson
Image credit: Dasheeda Dawson

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
1 min read

Dasheeda Dawson is the newly appointed Cannabis Program Supervisor for the city of Portland, Oregon, where she oversees regulations, licensing, and equity for that fine city. She is only the third Black woman in the country to hold a cannabis regulatory oversight leadership role. Prior to this new role, Dasheeda was an industry educator, senior executive leader, and strategy expert for multiple cannabis businesses, municipalities, and media outlets. She talks to Green Entrepreneur editor in chief Jonathan Small about the challenges and opportunities in her new role. 

 

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

The Stanley Brothers Return To Their THC Roots

Podcast

One Million Cannabis Cans Sold: How Two Entrepreneurs Tapped Into A Hot Market

Podcast

The Secret Sauce To Being The #1 Gummie Brand