NFL Hall-Of-Famer Brett Favre Joins The CBD Industry

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has officially joined the CBD industry.

The long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback has signed on to be a brand ambassador for Green Eagle, a new CBD brand that makes creams, roll-ons, sprays, liquid capsules and salve sticks.

“We couldn’t think of anyone better to work with to mirror the ethos and mission of Green Eagle than Brett Favre, a tough guy who represents passion, endurance and perseverance,” Green Eagle CEO and founder Joseph Smadja said.

Green Eagle says it transforms nutrients into nanoparticles, which helps the body's cells absorb ingredients faster and more efficiently.

Benzinga caught up with Favre, who said he discovered Green Eagle products while golfing.

“I was out on the green and had been experiencing some pain,” he said.

Over the years, Favre had been apprehensive about trying CBD. However, the "quick and effective relief” of THC-free Green Eagle products changed his mind.

“Once I learned more about the exclusive NanoMight delivery system that breaks down the nutrients into nanoparticles for an efficient absorption rate and faster relief, I knew I wanted to be involved and let other people know about natural pain management through CBD with Green Eagle,” Favre added.

From NFL To CBD

Favre, a 20-year football veteran who retired in 2010, was used to physical discomfort due to "rigorous training schedules” and pushing his body to the limit.

“In the past, if I had a grueling workout or put too much strain on my body, it would slow me down and take some time to recover,” he said. “Now that I’ve started incorporating CBD into my sports regime and using it as an added means of muscle support, I’m able to be active at the level I want without having to compromise how I’ll feel later on.”

These days, Favre still enjoys an active lifestyle. This means it’s important for him to stay healthy and allow his muscles to recover.

“Trying to find products that offer effective and efficient results can be difficult," he added. "Now, knowing about a solution that is of high quality and performance but is also natural is something I want other people to know about to help them tackle aches and pains.”

But Favre thinks it’s not just his name he brings to the table.

“Being in the NFL for such a long time you learn the value that teamwork and good communication play in the overall success of a team,” he told Benzinga. “Those skills and practices put in motion to reach a common goal extend to all aspects of life and business, which is something I’m looking forward to bringing to my partnership with Green Eagle.”

To those who are in doubt of whether CBD is for them or not, Favre's advice is simply to “try it out.”

All Green Eagle products are made from non-intoxicating hemp and are 100% free of THC.

“So you don’t have to worry about one of the common misconceptions that CBD can alter your state of being," he said. “If you’re someone who has been looking to manage chronic pain, lingering discomfort from a sports injury or are looking to proactively support muscle recovery, Green Eagle CBD can be a great natural solution.”

