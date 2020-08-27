3 Reasons Why CBD Boosts Your Productivity

August 27, 2020 3 min read

The pandemic has disrupted many facets of our day-to-day lives, including the way we do our jobs. According to research, 66 percent of U.S. employees surveyed are working remotely due to COVID-19.

For some, this transition has caused challenges, such as staying productive amidst all the distractions. Luckily, there are more options aside from chugging a fourth cup of coffee for those who want to stay alert and be efficient.

Overall, CBD has been widely accepted for its physical effects, such as inflammation and pain relief, but it can also be effective in improving your mental state. It might seem counterintuitive that CBD, or cannabidiol, one of many compounds found in the cannabis plant and the sister to THC, could be a welcome addition to the work environment when its counterpart, THC, is known for being prohibited. But since CBD is100 percent non-psychoactive, the mental benefits are more than safe for work environments.

Need convincing? Here are three reasons that adding CBD to your daily wellness routine that can help boost productivity while working from home:

1. CBD reduces motivational dysfunction.

A recent study found CBDA, a compound found in cannabis and hemp, suggests that CBD may reduce motivational dysfunction through activation of the 5-HT1A receptor and elevations in eCB tone. With many of us already facing Zoom fatigue combined with more monotonous work days, extra motivation can be key to boosting productivity.

2. CBD helps improve cognitive performance.

CBD has been tested and proven to have neurological benefits and improve neural pathways that help improve thought processes. It can also act as a nootropic benefit, like other cognitive supplements, that may improve memory, creativity, or motivation in healthy individuals. If you’re feeling some lagging in your brainpower during quarantine, adding CBD to your daily routine could be a safe, natural way to improve cognitive performance.

3. CBD can help reduce stress.

Aside from the soothing physical benefits, taking CBD can also be soothing on the mind. Cannabinoids produced in our bodies (endocannabinoids) help regulate several functions of the body and bind to specific brain receptors that produce serotonin, a chemical known to improve mood and reduce stress levels. CBD can help reduce the added stresses working from home with kids, roommates, or loud apartment neighbors, not to mention the long hours a lot of workers are putting in.

Now more than ever, it's important for everyone to remember that our physiological needs, such mental and physical health, should always come before work. We can’t satisfy the other desires and needs in life, like our next promotion or raise at work, until our basic needs are met first. Take time for yourself and your mental health.

For more resources on maintaining your mental health and well-being while working remotely, visit workplacementalhealth.org/Employer-Resources/Working-Remotely-During-COVID-19.