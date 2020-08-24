Celebrities

NFL's Clint Johnson Joins Cannabis Advocacy Group, Says Helping Others Is 'Lifelong Mission'

Johnson will bring a wealth of experience from a dynamic career focused on the growth, development, and expansion of organizations that directly benefit the community, to his role at Athletes for CARE.
Image credit: Athletes for CARE | Facebook

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

Athletes for CARE recently hired Clint Johnson, former football player for the Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Edmonton Eskimos (CFL) and Notre Dame.

Johnson will be the organization's Director of Development. 

Athletes for CARE is focused on advocating for research, education, and compassion around health issues, with a focus on cannabis. Johnson will bring a wealth of experience from a dynamic career focused on the growth, development, and expansion of organizations that directly benefit the community, to his role at Athletes for CARE.

Prior to being appointed Director of Development, Johnson fostered federal relationships with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, resulting in non-profit affiliates receiving a Federal Grant in excess of $1 million for Housing and Foreclosure Prevention.

Johnson also holds a Juris Doctor degree, and previously served as the managing member attorney for a progressive law firm. 

Anna Valent, executive director of Athletes for CARE told Benzinga, “Athletes for CARE is thrilled to have Clint Johnson join the team as Director of Development. Clint's experience and success as a professional athlete, coupled with his passion for creating change, will be very valuable to our organization as we continue to empower athletes to use their influence to improve global standards of health, safety, and quality of life.”

Adding to these comments, Johnson told Benzinga, “It's been a lifelong mission to help others around me, and I cannot think of a better organization to continue doing so than Athletes for CARE. It is a privilege to join the team and to advocate for the well-being of so many athletes around the world.”

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

