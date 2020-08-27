Exclusive: Brett Favre Opens Up About His Opioid Addiction And Why He Loves CBD
On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, the Hall-of-Fame QB talks candidly about why he's the lastest athlete to endorse CBD as a treatment for pain.
1 min read
Brett Favre is an NFL Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion Brett Favre, and now spokesperson for CBD brand Green Eagle. The former Green Bay Packers QB talks to us candidly about beating his addiction to opioids, why he decided to become a champion for CBD, and what he and President Trump talked about during a recent high-profile golf outing.