At Hedonism Resort, Weed Is Legal And So Is Smoking In The Nude

The clothing-optional hot spot in Jamaica has an on-site dispensary.
At Hedonism Resort, Weed Is Legal And So Is Smoking In The Nude
Image credit: Hedonism 2

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Cannabis, CBD, hemp and psychedelics reporter.
2 min read
Hedonism II, a renowned clothing-optional resort in Negril, Jamaica now features an on-site medical cannabis dispensary.

The retail front, dubbed HedoWeedo, specializes in high-end craft cannabis, and offers a variety of products including joints, flowers, and oils. All products come from cannabis that was locally cultivated by licensed farmers, in full compliance with Jamaica’s cannabis laws.

The resort’s mission is to promote the wellbeing of its clients by providing expert, personalized service in a safe and comfortable environment.

While the dispensary is open to Hedonism II guests, as well as outside visitors, a medical card is required to make purchases. But here’s the interesting tidbit: guests don’t need to have a medical cannabis card prior to checking in; instead, they can schedule an appointment with the on-site doctor for evaluation. Medical marijuana cards from other countries are also accepted.

“The U.S. has set the bar on what the cannabis industry can bring to a destination and how it can successfully operate in a regulated environment," Hedonism II managing director Kevin Levee said. "HedoWeedo is looking forward to supplying this level of service to Jamaica.

While the medicinal dispensary is not owned and operated by Hedonism II, the adults-only resort is happy to be home to the shop and eager to provide its guests access and proximity to products in "a standardized and supervised manner,” Levee added. 

A HedoWeedo Therapeutic Spa is also in the works and will debut in the coming months, offering cannabis-based treatments.

Related: Five Months Into The Pandemic, How Is The Cannabis Industry Doing?

 

More from Green Entrepreneur

