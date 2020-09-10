Martha Stewart Serves Up New CBD Line

September 10, 2020 3 min read

Martha Stewart became a household name by turning her everyday passions like cooking, gardening, entertaining, and decorating into big business. Now she hopes to add CBD wellness to that list.

The domestic diva just announced the launch of Martha Stewart CBD—a new line of hemp-derived CBD products inspired by her favorite recipes. Her 10 mg gummies will come in two flavors: Citrus Medley (Meyer Lemon, Kumquat and Blood Orange) and Berry Medley (Raspberry, Huckleberry, and Black Raspberry).

"My wellness gummies closely resemble the French confections, pâte de fruits, rather than the sticky, overly sweet versions you might find elsewhere," Stewart says.

Her new line also includes 25 mg soft gels and 750 mg oil drops.

Related: Kathy Ireland Is CBD's Latest Model Citizen

Collaboration with Canopy Growth

The Martha Stewart CBD line was created in collaboration with cannabis powerhouse Canopy Growth, which has worked on other celebrity lines such as Seth Rogan's Houseplant and Leafs by Snoop Dogg. Martha is certainly no stranger to the cannabis world. She co-hosts a cooking show with Snoop on VH1 called Martha and Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge, in which the hosts battle it out in themed culinary challenges, including a 4/20 munchies chowdown.

Canopy Growth recognized the power of Martha Stewart's brand and jumped at the opportunity. Says CEO David Klein, “We are committed to leading the CBD industry by providing trusted brands, which is why we’ve chosen to collaborate with Martha Stewart, someone who people turn to for advice on living well.

For Martha, it's personal.

So why is Martha getting into the CBD game? First of all, she knows a good thing when she sees it: CBD is a billion-dollar industry, and it's legal in all 50 states. But CBD also has a consumer trust problem. The unregulated market has produced many snake-oil salesmen who make claims that CBD cures every ailment under the sun, peddling products that don't even contain actual cannabidiol. Martha Stewart knows better than to put her name on something she doesn't believe in.

Related: The Top 5 CBD Oils On The Market Right Now

Second, Martha actually uses the stuff. Like whipping up a batch of fudgy chocolate brownies or throwing a Royal Wedding Lunch, it's part of her daily regime. “I’ve found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life,” she says.

Martha Stewart CBD is available exclusively at shopcanopy.com; the products are priced at $34.99 to $44.99.