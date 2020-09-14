Creativity

How Cannabis Sparks Phish's Creative Process

Phish lyricist, keyboardist, and singer Tom Marshall opens up about how his cannabis use has changed over the years, and why it provides him a front-row seat to creativity and living in the moment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Cannabis Sparks Phish's Creative Process
Image credit: RJ Bee

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Contributing Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If a private school in Princeton doesn’t appear as the most obvious settings to form one of the world’s most popular bands beloved by cannabis consumers everywhere, you may want to think again. It all started when a young Tom Marshall met Trey Anastasio as a classmate at the Princeton Day School in New Jersey. The two 8th graders instantly hit it off as friends and noticed they each had a way with words and a musical approach that complemented one another. They gathered to jam in between classes, and soon became the musical talk of the town, or at least the local house party. Now that band is Phish, with over 300 songs, 25 albums, and 1600 live shows with a unique setlist, thanks to a combination of good chemistry—and great weed. 

Phish's Food

On the latest episode of Wana Brand’s new podcast, Enhance Your Life, Tom dives more into how cannabis enhances his connection to music. The episode also features RJ Bee, who started as an avid Phish fan trading their live tapes and is now the co-founder and owner with Marshall of the podcast network and entertainment company Osiris Media, producing a slew of 420 friendly shows on the roster curated for passionate fans. 

Related: 10 Podcasts You Should Listen To If You Work In Cannabis

Tom shares the connection between cannabis and his ability to experience music from a holistic yet finely detailed perspective. “It helps me unravel what’s going on. I hear stuff better, I hear the layers a lot better, and I also marvel more at the artistry of it. It opens the side of my brain that allows me to be more impressed than I am.” 

In the episode, both Tom and RJ say they have found the perfect personal dosage for their cannabis use, with a lot of trial and error over the years, thanks to modern-day advancements in science and product development. When RJ was asked why the 420 experience seems to fit so well with the Phish culture he said, “Going to a Phish show is an adventure, and every single time it’s different. And when you are high, adventure is awesome. That is part of the experience.” 

Until we can join in person at a live Phish show, we luckily have a massive catalog of music  (and now a growing number of podcasts) to pass the time, including their latest album, Sigma Oasis, available in stores now.   

Related: How Cannabis Brands Can Harness the Power of Digital Marketing

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Business Ideas

Business Idea of the Day: Cannabis Photos and Imagery

Entrepreneurs

How the Drummer of Blues Traveler Created a Unique Experience for His Cannabis Customers

pandemic

New Studies Show Promise In Treating COVID-19 With Cannabis