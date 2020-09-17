cannabis industry

Michigan Medical Marijuana Market Could Reach $3 Billion in Sales

The Wolverine state continues to lead the pack in the Midwest.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Michigan Medical Marijuana Market Could Reach $3 Billion in Sales
Image credit: Photograph by Tudor ApMadoc | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Content Provider
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While indications of the rapid growth in both medical and recreational cannabis markets continue to expand to all parts of the country, one of the most eye-catching places to watch is Michigan.

Voters there approved a measure in 2018 to make recreational marijuana legal in the state. Ten years earlier, voters approved legalizing medical marijuana. Michigan stands out as one of the leaders in the cannabis industry in the Midwest.

Now, Andrew Brisbo, executive director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, says state’s cannabis sales could reach $1 billion in 2020. Whether it gets that high this year or not  (it had already pushed past $200 million in July), he projects the market could reach as high as $3 billion in the coming years.

RELATED: Louisiana Will Expand Its Medical Marijuana Market

Sales remain high

Brisbo based his projection on numbers he has seen since the coronavirus pandemic hit the US in March. Marijuana sales skyrocketed, setting records for five weeks in a row for both medical and adult-use cannabis. 

“Overall the industry has been going like gangbusters during the pandemic,” Brisbo said in an interview with Benzinga. “There’s been a tremendous interest in cannabis in Michigan. I think a lot of people are using it for self-medication, easing of the mind, and stress reduction.”

Medical marijuana sales were $26 million in December 2019, when recreational marijuana first went on sale in Michigan. By March, combined adult-use and medical sales were $52 million. In July, that number reached $109 million.

Brisbo said large, multi-state operators will succeed in Michigan. But the state also wants smaller owners to thrive. “In the history of the U.S., small to middle-sized businesses are some of the biggest job providers overall,” Brisbo said.

RELATED: Report Shows Extracts Continue To Be Most Popular Among Cannabis Consumers

Social equity is part of the Michigan cannabis plans. 

Brisbo says the state’s social equity efforts are “not where we need it to be.” Only two Black dispensary owners have obtained a license, while hundreds could apply. In talking with potential minority business owners, state officials found they face many issues, including lack of access to capital.

Brisbo says his office’s approach has been to “think creatively of ways to bridge the gaps.” That includes connecting potential owners with low-cost attorneys and others who can offer guidance on navigating the cannabis licensing process. This support can help Black and other minority business owners “turn their dreams into reality,” he said. 

Even with the rosy outlook, Michigan still faces the challenges faced by other states. For example, some municipalities and counties have banned the sale of cannabis in their jurisdictions, reducing access to many Michiganders.  

Also, dispensaries across the country still must operate without traditional banking services, leaving business owners scrambling to find safe alternatives.

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

cannabis industry

For Veterans, the Potential of Plant Medicine Is 'Limitless'

cannabis industry

"Everything Costs More on the Inside:" Meet the Women Fighting for Pot Prisoners

cannabis industry

Recent Research Indicates That Cannabis Lowering IQ Is A Myth