Kendall Jenner Claims 'No One Knows' That She's A Serious Stoner

The model and famous socialite opens up about her regular cannabis use after older sister Kourtney shared the secret on a recent podcast.
Image credit: Antony Jones/Stringer/Getty Images via The Fresh Toast

2 min read
This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast

What do Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, and Kendall Jenner have in common? According to the top-paid supermodel in the world, they all love cannabis. Jenner discussed her marijuana habit after her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian outed her on a new podcast.

“I am a stoner,” Jenner said.

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings appeared on a recent episode of the podcast Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. The hosts asked a series of lightning questions to Kendall and Kourtney that included: “If there was a stoner [among the family] who would it be?”

“Kendall,” responded Kourtney with little hesitation. Kendall, who lives in California where recreational cannabis is legal, didn’t deflect the answer and admitted to her marijuana habit.

“No one knows that so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there,” Jenner said.

Though she didn’t elaborate on her marijuana preferences, Kendall isn’t the first in the Kardashian-Jenner universe to publicly association with cannabis. Kim Kardashian recently said she’d become a CBD fan and even threw a CBD-themed baby shower anticipating her and Kanye West’s fourth child, delivered via a surrogate.

“I’ve been a huge fan of CBD ever since I started feeling overwhelmed, which came with starting law school and having a fourth baby,” Kim told Poosh, her sister Kourtney’s lifestyle blog. “It was a combination of feeling like I’m not going to have time for myself and thinking this is going to be too overwhelming and not really believing in myself that I can do it or surrounding myself with the people who can help.”

“I started taking CBD, and it really changed things for me,” she added. “It calms me down automatically.”

