Psychedelics

Free Webinar | Oct. 1: What You Need To Know About Psychedelics with Aubrey Marcus

Ken Jordan, editor in chief of Lucid News, takes an in-depth look at psychedelics with guest Aubrey Marcus, founder of ONNIT and an outspoken advocate of plant-based psychedelics.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Oct. 1: What You Need To Know About Psychedelics with Aubrey Marcus
Image credit: aubreymarcus.com

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ken Jordan, editor in chief of Lucid News and contributing partner to Green Entrepreneur, takes an in-depth look at psychedelics with guest Aubrey Marcus—the founder of ONNIT and an outspoken advocate of plant-based psychedelics. 

This Fireside Chat with cover the following questions:

  • Why should someone who has never taken psychedelics be interested in them?
  • How have psychedelics been important in your life?
  • How does one take psychedelics? What are the different ways to take them?
  • What is the legality around psychedelics? 
  • How do you integrate psychedelics into your own biohacking and personal optimization protocols?
  • As an athlete, do you find that psychedelic use enhances your performance?
  • Do you micro-dose? What are the advantages or disadvantages of microdosing?
  • What do you think about the legalization movement around psychedelics?

Register Now

Ken Jordan, editor in chief of Lucid News, has been a pioneer in progressive, conscious culture for decades. In 2007 he co-founded the consciousness network Evolver and its online journal Reality Sandwich, which he edited until 2019.

Aubrey Marcus is the founder and CEO of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. Onnit is an Inc. 500 company and an industry leader with products optimizing millions of lives, including many top professional athletes around the world.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Psychedelics

New App Helps Guide Your Psychedelic Trip

First Person

I Went To Jail For Five Years For Depositing A Cannabis Check

pandemic

New Studies Show Promise In Treating COVID-19 With Cannabis