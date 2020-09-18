Marketing

There Are The Hottest 25 Cannabis Brands This Week (ending September 16, 2020)

An in-depth look at the cannabis companies with the best brand marketing performance across social media, earned media, and web-related activities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
There Are The Hottest 25 Cannabis Brands This Week (ending September 16, 2020)
Image credit: Fidan Babayeva | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
1 min read

Welcome to  The Hot 25, our weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence that highlights consumer-facing cannabis companies with outstanding marketing.

Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks the performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media, and brand-owned web properties. It tracks which brands are moving the needle the most across all digital modes combined.

RELATED: The Top 25 Cannabis Brands That Killed It In Marketing In 2019

Here are the top 25 cannabis brands of the week across all marketing efforts and platforms.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Marketing

The Number One Most Essential Marketing Element for Cannabis Brands

Marketing

This Is Why Some CBD Companies Will Thrive, And Some Will Die

Marketing

Here's How Millennials And Boomers Differ On Cannabis Use