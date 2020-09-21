These 7 CBD Marketing Secrets Will Take Your Brand To A Different Level

September 21, 2020 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today



Making your CBD marketing look thrilling requires both resources and a brilliant mind.

That is why two CBD companies can use similar marketing strategies and still end up with different results.

For you to meet your marketing goals, you need to incorporate some secrets.

These are proven strategies to build your brand and multiply your sales.

RELATED: The Top 5 CBD Gummies on the Market Right Now

1. Incorporate Backlinks to Your Blogs

First, your CBD online store should have a blog section filled with fresh content.

That is a brilliant way to keep your clients occupied while on your site.

To make the blogs meaningful, especially for your marketing needs, you need to include quality CBD/cannabis backlinks.

Make sure you use links of active sites that have high rankings on the search engine research page.

The pages should also be related to your niche.

That way, you will be able to reach the right audience. Doing so will create traffic to your CBD website and later conversion.

2. Make Sure You Optimize Your Ideas for Smartphone Users

Approximately 2.5 billion people use smartphones according to research carried out in 2019.

That means by optimizing your marketing ideas to suite smartphone owners, you will reach more people.

Once a customer finds out that your website, blog, or marketing content is not optimized for mobile phones, they find it irritating.

That is why many established CBD companies still struggle to market their products.

Therefore, make sure your customers can access your website using their mobile gadgets.

It is a marketing secret that you should apply at all times.

RELATED: How Can CBD Oil Help With Pain Relief?

3. Engage with Customers

There are so many ways to engage with your CBD clients.

The best way is by replying or liking their comments. According to customer engagement rules, you have to be polite, consistent, and friendly.

That way, you will be able to develop a personal relationship with new or existing CBD customers.

Established companies always have someone on standby to engage with customers.

That is whether it is through their review page or social media.

They do that to showcase their trustworthiness.

You should also put suggestions into consideration. By using this marketing secret, you will find your brand growing bigger every passing day.

4. Always Compute Your Return on Investment

Marketing blindly is never a good idea. You may find yourself making losses instead of profits.

Therefore, always take your time to calculate the amount of money you use to market your CBD products and how much profit you make.

Computing your return on investment should be your number one priority.

If you find out that you get 0% after your calculations, you need to switch your marketing methods because it means you are not earning anything in return.

CBD businesses that have better marketing strategies usually get a ROI of 100 or more.

5. Narrow Down to a Specific Target Group

Another marketing secret is to narrow down your marketing strategy to a specific target group.

You may categorize your demographic based on age, gender, or social status.

Once you find your target audience, figure out what they want, and use it to market your CBD.

If you target every individual, then you will find yourself spending more and earning less.

You may also fail to reach a bigger market and only tap a small section. That is never good for business, whether you are a startup or an established company.

RELATED: To Get Into the CBD Game, You Must Know These 8 Things

6. Convert as Many Visitors as You Can

If you are doing a great marketing job, but your CBD sales are stagnant, then here is a marketing secret.

Double your conversion rate by making your website easy to use and navigable.

One of the main reasons visitors abandon a site is when they don’t find what they expect.

For that reason, you need to include controls so that your clients can quickly go through the available CBD products without straining.

There is no need to double your traffic if you cannot get the visitors to convert.

7. Make SEO a Priority

Always use SEO, whether you are writing a blog, creating content, or developing an online store for your CBD goods.

Without SEO, there is no way your website will appear on the first page of any search engine.

Some of the things that make a website SEO worthy include using keywords, inserting backlinks, and making your website fast.

You should also optimize any content added to the site. If SEO is not part of your marketing strategy, you will have a hard time reaching prospective clients.

These are secrets that you need to keep in mind for you to be successful in marketing your CBD products.

They will make your marketing look fantastic, and that will not only attract clients but also lead to high conversion rates.

Pay attention to every secret, and make sure you apply them to your marketing strategy for optimal results.