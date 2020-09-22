Struggling To Stay Focused? These 8 Marijuana Strains Will Help

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



It's 12:47 p.m. and you've got a whole heap of work that you've been avoiding. You know none of the tasks are too hard, but for some reason, you just can't sit still and concentrate for long enough to do them. Still, sunlight is ticking, stress is mounting, and you know you'll feel like hot garbage if you end the day with nothing to show for your time. You think to yourself, “All I need to do is smoke a little weed and I can zone in.”

Which strains are you picking?

There are plenty of cannabis strains that can help you focus. And with so many constant distractions in the world, I wouldn't blame you for wanting to try them all. While I could never name every single one, here are eight that might help you block out the noise for long enough to get shit done.

White Fire OG

White Fire OG, also called WiFi OG, is a cross of Fire OG and The White. The nugs are light green and frosty with trichomes, and the smoke tastes like gassy pine needles — which is perfect for anyone that loves chemmy diesel flavors. On the high side, WiFi OG is great for people whose thoughts are always moving at 744 mph. It's potent yet manageable high can help clear your mind of anything that's not immediately in front of you.

Lemon Thai

Most strains with Thai genetics are good for a clear-headed high that can help you defeat procrastination. Lemon Thai is no different. A cross of a Thai landrace and a Hawaiian sativa, this citrusy strain is great for anyone who's been caught with that middle-of-the-day lag that makes even simple tasks feel the most daunting. If you're the type of consumer that likes to puff on a vape pen throughout the day, Lemon Thai is a great cart to have handy.

Jack Frost

When you're talking strains that help you focus, it's only right that we bring Jack to the table. A cross of the famed Jack Herer, Northern Lights #5, and White Widow, Jack Frost is for those who need to get dumb stoned to focus. It hits you with a potent high that'll have you knocking out the day's to-do list without issue. Like most strains with Jack genetics, it usually has a citrusy and earthy aroma, however some people report that it may also have a somewhat fruity smell to it.

Dutch Treat

Believed to be a cross of Northern Lights and Haze genetics, Dutch Treat pushes out strong piney terpenes that alert your senses in the same way walking through the forest on a hike does.

The delicious flavor is followed by a potent, clear-headed cerebral stimulation that many describe as the “hybrid high.” Old school and tasty, , Dutch Treat is a perfect suggestion for the dabbers.

Canna-Tsu

As your cannabis knowledge bag gets deeper, you'll learn that not every desired effect comes from THC. There are plenty of CBD strains out there that can help you focus too.

Canna-Tsu is a CBD-dominant cross of Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. It has sweet, earthy flavors, and the effect is relaxing in the body. I get a little anxious sometimes, and anything with Cannatonic genetics usually chills me out in a way that smoking too much THC doesn't. If you're looking for something light and manageable, this (or either of its parents), are solid options.

Jah Goo

A lot of times, being able to focus isn't about energizing yourself or clearing out your mind, it's about relaxing your body. Jah Goo is a great strain for doing just that.

This cross of Goo and Purple Jasmine produces colorful flowers with purple hues and pink hairs, and a somewhat sweet and woody flavor. Its stoney high may be a little much for inexperienced consumers, but the vets may find it just right for that 10 am smoke before flipping the Go switch.

Bay Dream

If you love Granddaddy Purple then you might love Bay Dream too — it comes from the same breeders. Bay Dream, or GDP Bay Dream, is a cross of the beloved Blue Dream and a Bay 11 hybrid. Like Blue Dream, it has a sweet flavor profile, but also features woody and piney attributes. The cerebral high provides a nice, long-lasting euphoria that helps people get active for everything that needs to get done before 5 p.m.

Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu is another CBD strain for consumers that don't want to get high, but still want the benefits that come with smoking weed. As its name suggests, it is a cross of Harlequin and Sour Tsunami, two of the most well-known CBD flowers. If you're here for taste, look elsewhere, as Harle-Tsu is pretty earthy and bland; but if you're here for effects, this strain usually makes people feel relaxed in the body and focused in the mind.