Investments

Big Name Celebrities Back E-Commerce Company Dutchie

Rapper Snoop Dogg, NBA star Kevin Durant, and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz are all on board to pass the Dutchie pon the left-hand side.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Big Name Celebrities Back E-Commerce Company Dutchie
Image credit: Dutchie

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Content Provider
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The cannabis e-commerce platform Dutchie celebrated its third birthday in July 2020. That may be young for a company, but not for some investors who see dollar signs in the cannabis e-commerce company. 

In a $35 million Series B round of funding in August, Dutchie saw investments from the likes of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, rapper and television star Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital, and basketball star Kevin Durant’s Thirty-Five Ventures. Both Snoop Dogg and Durant also invested in the company in 2019.

Casa Verde Capital “quickly gravitated toward Ross’ energy,” the firm’s managing partner Karan Wadhera told Crunchbase News, speaking about Dutchie co-founder and CEO Ross Lipson. He added, “We are confident in their ability to be a leader in this space.”

It’s a big investment in a tech startup that shows enourmous promise, not to mention a 700 percent increase in order volume after the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We are a young company, but things are moving really fast,” Lipson told Cheddar. “We’ve really set some lofty goals for ourselves and shared with investors and have been able to execute.”

RELATED: Power Players: Dutchie CEO Ross Lipson on the Future of Online Ordering

Dutchie is in the right business at the right time. 

As the coronavirus disrupts life across the U.S. and Canada, more people have turned to e-commerce to make their cannabis purchases. Dutchie, which handles online transactions for 1,300 dispensaries (25 percent of North American dispensaries), saw an increase order volume and reported that about 650 new dispensaries have signed onto the platform. 

Annualized sales have also jumped, according to financial documents cited by Cheddar. The annualized sales processed by Dutchie are now $2.4 billion, a huge increase from the $350 million in early 2020, or the $140 million figure used in September 2019 when Dutchie closed Series A funding.

Given those figures, it’s easy to see why the recent funding round drew Schultz and brought back Snoop and Durant.

RELATED: 12 Celebrities Who Have Jumped Into The CBD Industry

It all started with a desire to create a better customer experience.

As with most successful entrepreneurs, the people who started Dutchie did so because they saw a customer need that was going unmet.

The genesis of the company came in something that happened to Lipson, who formed the company with his brother, Zach. Lipson, writing for Green Entrepreneur, said the idea began after he visited a busy dispensary, waited for a long time in line, and then got rushed to make his purchase decision. He called it “a terrible customer experience.”

“Then it hit me,” he wrote. “What if I could just go online, educate myself about the products available at each dispensary, determine which was right for me, click a button, and have them delivered straight to my home?”

In addition to famous investors, the brothers run a company with 100 employees and expectations that the number will double in the next 12 to 18 months.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Investments

Weighing The Risks And Rewards Of The Current Cannabis Investment Landscape

Investments

More Americans Ready To Put Money Into Cannabis Investments

Pitching Investors

Seeking Investment? Cannabis Entrepreneurs Need To Answer These Five Questions