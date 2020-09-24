New Study Says Millennials Prefer Smoking Their Weed Over Any Other Type Of Consumption

September 24, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Green Market Report



A new report from analytics company Headset found millennials to be the biggest category for cannabis consumption in California and their overwhelming choice for form factor is smoking. The latest report on August sales read, “Millennial Males contributed to the most sales with 37.5% of the market share.” Millennials in general spent 43% of their money on flower, 9% on pre-rolls, and another 23% on vape pens. Making almost two-thirds of all purchases in the inhalant category.

Female cannabis consumers in this category weren’t as big of fans of the smokable categories. Millennial females spent 17% of their money on vape pens in California, which was far less than the men. However, this was the biggest category for female vape pen buyers. Other female age groups spent much less on vape pens.

Top Five Vape Pens

Among all demographics, these were the top five vape pens sold in California for August:

Stiizy Raw Garden Heavy Hitters ABX Select

“The most notable difference between these brands is that the Gen Z and Millennial age groups contribute an enormous proportion of sales to the top two brands, STIIIZY and Raw Garden. Because Millennials drive the majority of Vapor Pen sales and Gen Z has the strongest over-index of any age groups to vapes, Vapor Pen brands targeting these groups could potentially see strong sales. While Heavy Hitters and ABX, ranking 3 and 4 respectively, under-index to Gen Z and Millennials, they are still successful brands in the California vape market and have strong over-indexes to both Gen X and Baby Boomers. This shows that even within a category, there are brands that resonate best with different types of customers.”

Washington

The August sales report also took a deep dive into the state of Washington as a comparison. Men also dominated the smokable categories in this state as well. Over 60% of the sales in the flower and vape categories were by men. 59% of pre-roll sales were also men. Women in this market prefer edibles. They make up 35% of the total cannabis market in the state, but when it comes to edibles, they account for 43% of the sales. Here are the top ten edible products in Washington according to Headset:

