Legal Marijuana

Making Sense Of Cannabis Warning Labels And Their Effectiveness

Cannabis is safer than alcohol, but false information has resulted in consumers being leery of certain claims about the drug.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Making Sense Of Cannabis Warning Labels And Their Effectiveness
Image credit: via Cannabis & Tech Today

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today

Cannabis is safer than alcohol.

How much so?

According to at least one peer reviewed study the cannabis plant is 114 times safer than alcohol.

In fact, the cannabis plant is safer than many substances that are common around households across the globe.

With that being said, that is not the same as saying that cannabis does not have any side effects.

The cannabis plant can definitely cause side effects, albeit effects that are not as detrimental compared to those caused by other substances.

The list of the cannabis plant’s side effects very notably does not include death, however, there are still certain side effects that consumers need to know about.

In emerging legal cannabis markets around the world cannabis labeling is becoming more standardized, with potential side effects being required on the labeling.

Labels obviously can’t contain every bit of information, so regulators have to determine what to require to be included and what is optional.

According to a recent study, some of the information resonates with consumers and patients more than others.

RELATED: 6 Essential Items to Include on Your Cannabis Label

Perceptions About Warning Labels

The cannabis plant has been the subject of numerous myths and propaganda campaigns over the course of several decades. 

All of that false information has resulted in cannabis consumers being leery of certain claims about the cannabis plant.

That hesitation to believe certain claims about cannabis is reflected in what consumers believe on cannabis labels and what they are more skeptical about.

Researchers surveyed cannabis consumers in North America and asked them about which information resonated with them when looking at various types of cannabis warning labels.

Researchers concluded that, “Participants found the addiction warning (users: B = −1.04, p < 0.001; non-users: B = 1.17, p < 0.001) and psychosis warning (users: B = −0.65, p < 0.05; non-users: B = −0.71, p < 0.05) less believable than the driving warning but indicated that they learned more from the psychosis warning than the driving warning (users: B = 0.88, p < 0.01; non-users (B = 1.60, p < 0.001).”

“Participants viewing any warning considered smoking cannabis to be more harmful than those viewing no warning (all p < 0.05).

The psychosis warning was most frequently selected as the best warning for discouraging youth use,” researchers went on to say.

RELATED: The First 'Not For Kids' Warning Label for Marijuana Products

Warning Labels Will Continue To Evolve

Right now cannabis warning labels vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

As time goes by things will likely become more uniform on the international level.

Global cannabis policy is currently a patchwork of local laws all operating within an international system that still prohibits cannabis via various treaties.

Add to that the fact that cannabis research is still hindered in many parts of the world, and it results in an extremely difficult situation in which to come up with cannabis warning labels that are valuable to consumers and patients.

Unfortunately, many cannabis consumers and patients rely on limited information that is often anecdotal in nature, and that situation is likely to continue for awhile.

With that being said, eventually cannabis warning label content will hopefully improve as the industry continues to mature.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Legal Marijuana

Quality Will Be The Key Differentiator For Cannabis Exports

Legal Marijuana

A Delayed U.S. House Vote Likely Won't Derail Momentum Of Marijuana Reform

Legal Marijuana

New Study Finds That Legalizing Pot Might Not Be A Quick Fix For State Budget Woes