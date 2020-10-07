These Are Just Five Ways That CBD Oil Impacts Your Skin

October 7, 2020 4 min read

Everybody's talking about the power of CBD these days. We're using it in our coffee. We're dropping CBD oil in our mouths to help us sleep. We're using it for pain relief.

But a growing trend is CBD for skincare. We explain some ways it's effective in helping your skin below.

Is CBD Oil Good For Your Skin?

CBD is being used to address a variety of issues, from pain, to insomnia, to anxiety. But if you further explore the medical literature about cannabidiol you’ll find CBD affects more than just these internal issues. Evidence suggests that CBD can be useful for managing skin issues like psoriasis, acne, and more.

CBD oil is often used topically and is absorbed by the skin quite easily. Below we review five of the potential ways CBD impacts skin health and wellness.

Fights Acne

A lot of excitement surrounding CBD topicals is regarding CBD’s effects on acne. Sebum, an oily secretion that comes from skin, has naturally protective properties. However, when it builds up and mixes with debris, it can clog pores and trigger acne.

However, research suggests CBD cuts off that process at the source. According to tissue research topical CBD application suppresses activity in the sebaceous glands and prevents the glands from producing excess sebum.

The same research also suggests topical CBD application may reduce inflammation in the sebaceous glands. Both of these actions may impact the skin to decrease acne. Anecdotal evidence supports these suggestions. Many report that CBD helps relieve exacerbations of acne.

Many consumers use ordinary hemp oil directly on their skin, but consumers can also DIY their own CBD Beauty Recipes using CBD oil.

Reduces Signs Of Aging

As the human body ages, the skin becomes less elastic and begins to thin. Some of this is attributed toward the dysregulation of keratinocyte activity. Keratin is a fibrous structural protein that helps provide structure and protection to skin.

According to a literature review published in 2019, endocannabinoid signaling plays a significant role in the regulation of keratinocyte activity. CBD may act as an antioxidant protecting and enhancing skin.

Another study examined the effects of CBD-based ointments when used to treat inflammatory skin disease and various scars. The test subjects showed significant improvement in skin elasticity and higher levels of skin hydration.

Ease Symptoms of Skin Disorders

An anecdotal study examining patients with psoriasis and eczema determined, “The topical administration of CBD ointment, without any THC, is a safe and effective non-invasive alternative for improved quality of life in patients with some skin disorders, especially on inflammatory background.”

Patients concur and anecdotally report a reduction of symptoms including itching, redness, and scar formation when they use a CBD topical.

Soothes Dry Skin

Topical CBD users frequently report superior skin hydration. It’s unclear whether the relief of dry skin is related to the application of CBD alone, or if it’s also related to the emollient properties of the carrier oils. The relief of dry skin may also be related to the regulation of sebocytes, the anti-inflammatory properties, or the antioxidant effects of cannabis.

CBD oil is available in a variety of carrier oils. It’s easy for consumers to choose the product that’s right for them. Whichever, carrier oil you choose, it’s important to select a high quality CBD product that’s free from pesticides and contaminants.

Wound Healing

A lot more research is needed to really understand the therapeutic potential of CBD in wound care, but the preliminary research is remarkable. A research study examined the effects of topical CBD administration for difficult to treat leg ulcers that were resistant to other treatments. In the study, CBD had powerful effects, promoting healing when other medications didn’t help. We don’t recommend applying CBD to wounds as the products may not be sterile or appropriate, but we do look forward to seeing more CBD products developed for wound care specifically.

CBD users report a variety of positive effects on the skin with limited reports of adverse reactions. Patients around the world are using CBD for issues like reducing the signs of aging, for relieving dry skin, and even for easing the symptoms of inflammatory skin disorders.

As always, patients should talk to their healthcare physician before adding a new product to their wellness routine.