CBD Is More Like Wine Than You Think

In wine parlance, the term terroir refers to the idea that all elements of wine are based on the region in which it’s grown, the earth it comes from, the grape varieties used, and the vineyard’s surrounding climate. Whether you’re a red wine or white wine person, you can appreciate the meticulous attention to detail and precise formulations that are poured into your happy hour go-to.

The same goes for hemp. The hemp farm your CBD comes from, where the hemp is grown, and how and when is it cultivated, should be at the top of your list when choosing a CBD brand. In other words, hemp's terroir matters.

Why the environment is so important

Bioaccumulation is the accumulation of environmental substances in an organism: think toxins, chemicals, vitamins, or minerals in the earth, water, or air — both the good and the bad.

Hemp absorbs everything from the environment in which it’s grown. For that reason, hemp is a great method for reducing pollution in the air. As a matter of fact, one ton of hemp can sequester 1.62 tons of carbon. While it’s very beneficial for the planet, it’s not always great for the CBD products you’re ingesting.

Hemp's bioaccumulation capabilities are the number one reason the soil and farm are essential in producing a high-quality CBD product. Many inexpensive CBD products on the market are from China — which has high rates of pollution that are absorbed by the hemp plants and eventually into your body.

3 things to watch out for when purchasing CBD

Where it’s grown: When looking for quality CBD products, you should always check where their hemp is grown before buying — and if they don’t specify, you should probably pass. Only purchase CBD products grown in American soil, as the US has much higher standards for agricultural products.

Certificate of Analysis: CBD brands should always include a certificate of analysis that provides a detailed breakdown by a third-party laboratory. A COA should cover the cannabinoid profile and the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, or microbes. Look for a QR or batch code on your product — some trusted CBD brands will even allow you to track your product back to its unique lab results.

Extraction Method: Look for CBD that's extracted using safe solvents like CO2 or food-grade alcohol, and avoid solvents like propane, butane, or pentane. This method will deliver a clean CBD product that is pure and is free of other chemicals.