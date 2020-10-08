Cannabis Juicing Can Be Good For You. Here's Why

October 8, 2020 3 min read

Cold-press juices enable one to partake of the nutrients present in raw fruits, vegetables, and herbs that get lost once the products are heated or cooked. In a similar vein, consuming raw cannabis leaves and buds as a dietary aid increases the anti-oxidant and neuroprotective properties of this plant.

Raw cannabis can contain 500mg to 1,000 mg of non-psychoactive THCA, CBDA, and CBGA. In comparison, the same amount of cannabis once heated contains 10 mg THC. Also, as the THC in cannabis only becomes psychoactive when heated, consuming raw cannabis allows one to get the benefits of the plant in a non-intoxicating way.

In particular, raw cannabis appears to be particularly beneficial in treating inflammation and autoimmune disease. As reported by Project CBD, “Unheated CBDA and unheated THCA (THC-acid) both have medicinal attributes, but there has been comparatively little scientific research into cannabinoid acids.” Hence, while the anecdotal accounts about cannabis’s benefits as a dietary supplement look very promising, further scientific research is needed.

As with any other cannabis product, results vary according to an individual’s unique endocannabinoid system. Some people report a dramatic change after just one serving of raw cannabis juice, while others may take four to eight weeks to see full results.

Also, juicing is not for everyone. Speak with a medical doctor before starting a cannabis juicing routine if one has any pre-existing medical conditions. People at potential risk include patients with kidney or gallbladder problems, as well as those taking blood-thinning drugs or medications that can be blocked by pomegranate or grapefruit juice.

Cannabis Juicing Tips

Odds are local dispensaries will not carry fresh leaves and buds. More dispensaries are carrying clones, so growing cannabis at home is becoming a viable option in those states where home grows are legal.

Look for fresh organic cannabis plants grown without pesticides. Store leaves and buds in vegetable bags placed in the freezer or refrigerator to keep them fresh if not using them immediately.

Juice approximately 2 large buds and 15 to 20 large leaves. The buds should be clear not amber with the leaves picked while the plant is in the full flowering stage.

Soak the leaves for approximately five minutes, then juice them in a cold-press juicer or blender.

Adding freshly juiced organic fruits or vegetables to the cannabis juice will help cut the harsh taste of raw cannabis, and dilute the mixture so it goes down more smoothly.

Divide the cannabis juice into three servings and drink one serving with each meal.

Store freshly juiced cannabis in a tightly sealed container and put in the refrigerator where it should last for up to three days.