NBA Great Isiah Thomas Explains How His Hoops Career Helped Him Find Success In Cannabis

After a successful career in basketball, both as a player and a coach, NBA legend Isiah Thomas became a serial investor and entrepreneur.

Among his notable ventures was the acquisition of sparkling wine brand Cheurlin Champagne, and his recent appointment as CEO of cannabis company One World Pharma Inc., a Colombia-based producer of cannabis and hemp ingredients.

During a recent conversation focused on cannabis, hemp and One World Pharma, Thomas explained how his coaching experience and leadership experiences transferred over to business.

All About Teamwork

Thomas, who won the 1989 and 1990 NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons, has garnered worldwide recognition for his string of successful business ventures. He also transferred the skills he learned and nurtured on the court to his various roles as a business executive.

“What you learn in sports is (A) how to work as a team, and (B) how to excel in your specific lane that you may be given," Thomas told Benzinga. "That’s the greatest thing about working as a team."

Whether you’re starting a new business or building out an existing venture, communication is everything, he explained.

“From a communication perspective, it’s being able to take your vision, impart it to your team and have everyone buy into the vision in terms of becoming the best. Inspiring them and motivating them to give their best every single day," Thomas said. “That’s what I’ve brought to the table, and that’s what I bring to the table as a CEO of One World Pharma."

Thomas also stressed the importance of interpersonal connections, like keeping in touch with former teammates like he would with family.

“All of us as players miss putting on the uniform, going out and competing," he said. "But in terms of the relationships, what we’ve been able to do, our Detroit Pistons ‘Bad Boy’ team still keeps in contact with each other."