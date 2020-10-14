Cannabis

The Definitive Guide To Juicing Cannabis

As people continue to experiment with cannabis in food, here are the in's and out's of juicing with weed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Definitive Guide To Juicing Cannabis
Image credit: via MARY

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on MARY

Is cannabis the new kale? There’s no question, fresh cannabis leaves are nutrient-dense and packed full of incredible anti-inflammatory benefits, all without the psychoactive high.

RELATED: Here's How Millennials And Boomers Differ On Cannabis Use

Here are a few pro tips on how to juice your cannabis greens:

• Clean Green: Like any juicing protocol, it’s important to get good, clean produce so I got my hands on some Monster Cookies leaves from Skunk Factory.

• Stay Fresh: These luscious leaves will wilt quickly if not preserved correctly. I like to wash the leaves with cold water and keep them in sealed, airtight containers with damp paper towels laid on top. They should last for about a week in the fridge this way.

• Real Raw: Raw cannabis contains THCA which is a cannabis compound with anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and anti-emetic properties without the psychoactive high. Please note, once heated, THCA turns into THC!

• Be Generous: I’ll use more or less depending on whether I’m making juice or a smoothie. I average about 10 large leaves per serving. You can juice the raw buds and small leaves as well!

• Mix it Up: The flavor possibilities are endless. I’m really into pineapple in my smoothies–the sweet acidity of the pineapple juice is great with the mild peppery taste of the cannabis leaves. Fresh is best but if you only have access to canned pineapple, that works as well. Ginger also adds a fiery kick!

RELATED: Is There An Appetite For Cannabis-Infused Meal Kits Delivered To Your Door?

Feelin’ FineApple Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:
• ¼ pineapple – cubed

• 1 apple – cored, quartered
• 1 thumb ginger
• Handful of mint leaves
• 10 cannabis fan leaves
• ¼ cup coconut water
• 5 ice cubes  

Directions:

1. Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth and no fruit chunks are left.

2. Garnish with a cannabis leaf and serve immediately.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Cannabis

It's True! Survey Shows Many Young People Are Boozing Less During Lockdown In Favor Of Weed

Cannabis

Going On A Date? Here's Why Smoking Cannabis Is A Good Thing To Do

Cannabis

Cannabis Icon Tommy Chong Will Never Stop Being Political