cannabis industry

How Are States Allocating Cannabis Tax Revenue? Well, It's Kind Of Complicated

With no consistency nationally, tax bills vary from state to state.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Are States Allocating Cannabis Tax Revenue? Well, It's Kind Of Complicated
Image credit: via Benzinga

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

Due to the ongoing U.S. federal prohibition of cannabis, states must implement their own regulations and various excise and sales taxes. Excise taxes in many Western U.S. states tend to hover 15% while others, like Washington, charge 37%.

Additional charges may come in the form of additional municipal taxes, per ounce cultivation rates, potency and other measures, depending on regulations.

Cannabis markets typically see varying success with the revenue they generate, as well as what the money goes towards.

RELATED: Colorado Has Collected More Than $1 Billion in Marijuana Tax Revenue

How States Tend To Allocate Cannabis Tax Revenue

"Most states allocate their cannabis tax revenue towards various public health and safety, education and social equity programs," says Laura Bianchi, a partner at cannabis legal firm Bianchi & Brandt.

Funds also often go toward programs aimed at combating substance abuse and the effects of the drug war.

"Programs that provide transparency to the public, including a clear understanding of the use and application of such revenue is essential," Bianchi said. "Tax models that track the use and impact of those funds is also important both from a public policy, community support and efficiency perspective."

States must also balance the benefits of cannabis taxes without making the illicit market appealing to consumers, she says.

In Oregon, funds are allocated towards education, the city, police and government health boards, but not social justice reform.

"You are seeing more states write this in their legislative passing of legalization," said Kendra Freeman, co-founder and chief product officer of Portland, Oregon-based CBD brand Mendi. Illinois and Michigan have more robust social equity plans, she added.

RELATED: This City Plans To Stop Using Marijuana Tax Revenue To Fund Police

Police Funding

Freeman is among those in the cannabis community who say funds should not go towards policing so long as the war on drugs and arrest disparities continue.

"Cannabis was made illegal to keep BIPOC in poverty and to keep them locked up," Freeman said. "We have a lot of work to do to untangle that."

Bianchi empathized while stating that the manner isn't cut and dry.

"Unfortunately, I do not think a simple yes or no is appropriate," she said. The legal partner noted the unique needs of each state.

"If a state has a population of people who have been disproportionately affected by marijuana criminalization, then it might be worthwhile to allocate a portion of revenue towards police education and training," said Bianchi.

While understanding the possible need for police funding, Bianchi opined that the process starts with targeted education, training and community involvement.

RELATED: First Year of Recreational Marijuana Sales Are a Tax Windfall for Oregon

Uniform Tax Code Prospects

Often, the fragmented cannabis market leads to calls for standardization, usually via federal legalization.

Such calls for standardization typically back reform legislation, such as the MORE or SAFE Banking Acts. That said, a unified tax code for the market isn't uniformly well-received or seemingly feasible in the near future.

"Uniformity in the cannabis industry would be great. However, that's something we won't likely see until federal legalization and the allowance of interstate commerce," Bianchi says, adding that a unified code would be needed at that point to avoid double taxation.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

cannabis industry

Luxury vs. Value: What Type Of Weed Do Your Consumers Want Most?

cannabis industry

The Age of Cannabis Delivery: Everything You Need To Know About The Convenient Service

cannabis industry

The Wildfires In Western U.S. Are Delaying The Outdoor Cannabis Harvest While Exposing Climate Impact