Kamala Harris Just Made A Seriously Big Promise For The Future Of Weed

October 19, 2020

The Fresh Toast



Though some voters may feel last night’s debate between Vice President Mike President and VP candidate Kamala Harris produced little by way of substance, it provided clarity on one particular issue—marijuana.

On the national stage, in front of millions of viewers, Harris promised that a Biden-Harris administration would decriminalize cannabis if elected.

“We will decriminalize marijuana and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana,” she said.