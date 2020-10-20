Need Some Creativity? These Weed Strains Will Help You Express Your Imagination

October 20, 2020 5 min read

Cannabis can be used in countless ways. It relieves stress, chronic pains, and a wide plethora of other conditions. Besides medicinal uses, people consume marijuana to relax or help them fall asleep.

The great thing about the times we live in is that it’s an era of marijuana legalization and getting a hold of exactly the type of weed you’re after is easier than ever. If you don’t believe that to be true and you’re in Nevada, just look up Las Vegas Dispensaries and large cities in other legal states are increasingly becoming hotspots for cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs.

One of the most popular misconceptions about cannabis is that it turns you into a lazy, unmotivated couch potato. While it certainly rings true for some of the strains out there, it is worth remembering that there are others, which can fire up your imagination, breathe life into conversations, and expedite the creative process.

The trick lies in knowing which strain to choose for those particular moments when you are trying to get in the right headspace to get that creative spark going. If that’s what you’re after, be sure to check out one of these six strains listed below.

Jack Herer

Named after one of the greatest cannabis rights activists in history, this strain will elevate your mind up to a point where you will be spitting out new ideas one after another.

Besides the euphoric effect, Jack Herer is a treat to smoke due to its fruity, peppery flavour. Whether you’re enjoying it in the form of a joint or bong hit, it will pack a punch that you will not soon forget. Another advantage is that contrary to other popular strains, Jack Herer leaves you clear-headed without the all-too-familiar dazy feeling one might get after the high goes away.

Jack Herer was recognized for its inspiring qualities by the international community of enthusiasts, having won numerous awards for its potency and creativity-friendly effects.

Berry White

Also known as Blue Widow or White Berry, this particular strain of cannabis is a sativa-dominant hybrid, which already gives away that you’re in for an energizing kick!

A hit of Berry White will definitely inspire many creative endeavours. Additionally, the high is very balanced, eliminating the risk of increased anxiety and paranoia which is often associated with sativa-dominant hybrids.

Berry White will leave you energized and ready to create, while keeping your mind focused instead of going all over the place and ruining your experience.

Tangerine Dream

Many people in the community will refer to it by Tangie, but regardless of the name it goes by, this strain is recognized and appreciated by artists and other creative individuals. Its main benefits include a long-lasting high — an uplifting experience with just enough relaxing qualities to keep you in the zone for a while.

What makes Tangerine Dream really stand out though, is its refreshing aroma and an unmistakable, fruity flavor. Aptly named after tangerines, this strain really does bring to mind those delicious citruses.

Whether you’re a musician, writer, or any other type of a creative soul, Tangerine Dream is definitely a strain that should end up in your stash one day.

Jillybean

An incredibly powerful strain with a non-threatening name, Jillybean is the queen of fun. The effects are almost immediate, and the most reported feeling after consuming it is overwhelming bliss and euphoria.

Jillybean is a favorite of creatives and social butterflies alike, as it enhances the quality of your social interaction and increases empathy for fellow human beings. You can recognize it by the strong aroma of orange with a hint of mango — it’s similar to Tangerine Dream in this aspect.

This particular creativity-enhancing strain works especially well if you’re in need of a long, uninterrupted session of brainstorming and piecing together your ideas, especially if you’re participating in a collaborative effort!

Kali Mist

If your creativity is hindered by a lack of energy, then this strain might just be exactly what you’re looking for to boost you up and get those creative juices flowing at a higher rate.

The perfect pick-me-up strain, Kali Mist’s rejuvenating qualities were oftentimes hailed as “psychedelic” by users, due to its focus-enhancing and ego-crushing abilities. Kali Mist is the perfect choice when you need to open up your mind to new, challenging ideas.

Be wary of its side effects though — if you’re planning a longer session in Kali Mist’s company, make sure you have enough water to stay hydrated, as this strain is infamous for causing intense cottonmouth in some users.

LSD

Although its name may suggest otherwise, the LSD strain won’t make hallucinate or trip out like you would on psychedelics. The similarity lies in the euphoric feeling that comes with smoking this type of cannabis.

Just like all of the strains listed above, LSD is also a sativa-dominant hybrid, but the characteristic attribute that sets it apart from the rest is the strong, but not overwhelming body high that accompanies the energizing effects.