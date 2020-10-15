Cannabis Is On The Ballot This November. What Can We Expect?

October 15, 2020 1 min read

Carly Wolf is the state policy director at NORML (the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). Each year, she analyzes hundreds of pieces of marijuana-related legislation pending in state legislatures around the country as well as in the US Congress. In this special Election 2020 episode of The Green Entrepreneur Podcast, she talks to editor in chief Jonathan Small about what state races to watch, which politicians to back, and her predictions for cannabis legalization.

