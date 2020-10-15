Podcast

Cannabis Is On The Ballot This November. What Can We Expect?

Listen to Carly Wolf of NORML talk about the races to watch and which states might go legal.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cannabis Is On The Ballot This November. What Can We Expect?
Image credit: KellyJHall | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carly Wolf is the state policy director at NORML (the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). Each year, she analyzes hundreds of pieces of marijuana-related legislation pending in state legislatures around the country as well as in the US Congress. In this special Election 2020 episode of The Green Entrepreneur Podcast, she talks to editor in chief Jonathan Small about what state races to watch, which politicians to back, and her predictions for cannabis legalization.

Related: How Cannabis Is Shaping The 2020 Presidential Election

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

Exclusive: Brett Favre Opens Up About His Opioid Addiction And Why He Loves CBD

Podcast

Meet Portland's New Cannabis Czar Dasheeda Dawson

Podcast

One Million Cannabis Cans Sold: How Two Entrepreneurs Tapped Into A Hot Market