Law Enforcement

A Top Cop Who Fired Cops For Using Pot Uses Pot

Scotland Yard chief who created the force's strict drug policy admits to using medical marijuana.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Top Cop Who Fired Cops For Using Pot Uses Pot
Image credit: Yellow Dog Productions | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

Over in Scotland Yard, officers nicknamed Commander Julian Bennett "Sacker" for the number of officers he fired for misconduct, including smoking weed. Now he has been sacked from the force for allegedly using medical marijuana. 

Officer Bennett leads the Metropolitan Police on criminal justice, including heading up the force's drug strategy and misconduct hearings. After sources tipped off the police about Bennet taking drugs himself, they requested that he take a drug test. He refused and was promptly suspended.

 

Now, Benett admits to using cannabis, but strictly for health reasons. A source told British tabloid The Sun, “He has fired officers for using cannabis. He now accepts he uses the drug, albeit for medical reasons.”

Bennett claims he has done nothing wrong. Medical cannabis has been legal in the UK since last November. But this doesn't erase his long record of coming down hard on other officers using cannabis. According to The Sun, who calls Bennett the Pot Cop,  "In 2018, he wrote the Metropolitan Police's drug strategy from 2017 to 2021 – which was titled 'Dealing with the impact of drugs on communities'. The strategy set out the force's plans to raise 'awareness of the dangers of drug misuse'.

Commander Bennett could face a disciplinary hearing and potentially be dismissed from the job he's had since 1977.

Related: Hemp vs. Marijuana: Why Can't Cops Tell Them Apart?

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Devil's Lettuce? Love Nuggets? The DEA Has Some Pretty Creative Names for Marijuana

Cannabis

A California Company Believes It Has Invented a Viable Marijuana Breathalyzer

Marketing

The Secret To Business Success: People Before Profits