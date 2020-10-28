Celebrity business

Jerry Garcia's Family Is Launching A Cannabis Brand You'll Be Grateful For

The new line will include gummies in the shape of a guitar pick.
Image credit: Garcia Hand Picked

2 min read

Finally, some good news arrives in 2020. A new line of Jerry Garcia cannabis will be arriving in dispensaries next month. Garcia Hand Picked is a collection of product and merch to honor the legacy of the great guitarist and singer-songwriter who is most famous for founding the Grateful Dead. 

Garcia's family partnered with MSO Holistic Industries to create the brand, including select old school strains and new genetics enjoyed by Garcia over the years. 

The effort is being spearheaded by Garcia's daughter Trixie, who says she wanted to create a cannabis experience that would bring people together "in a way only Jerry could." She admits that she went with Holistic as a partner because "they have a senior leadership team full of Deadheads."

Prerolls and gummies

The product offerings were hand-picked by Garcia's family to best reflect his relationship with the plant and the planet. Eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper features Garcia’s original artwork, quotes, and suggested playlists for each strain. For Sativa, you can listen to such tunes as "Casey Jones" and "Might as Well." Indica lovers can chill to "Gomorrah."

Because Garcia preferred joints and rarely smoked alone, Garcia Hand Picked has put an emphasis on pre-roll packs. Each joint has a custom glass tip with Jerry's handprint. 

The line also includes Jerry’s Picks—gummies shaped like Garcia’s actual guitar picks. 

No word yet on dab products, but may we recommend the name "The Grateful Dab"?

Experiential marketing

Garcia's Hand Picked was supposed to launch last summer during the music festival season, but then Covid-19 happened. The company has since switched gears, rolling out the product across California via a custom Airstream named "Bertha" (a reference to a classic 1971 Dead song).

According to Kyle Barich, CMO of Holistic Industries, Bertha "will start touring dispensaries throughout California in November, filled with merchandise, music, and magic.”

