Dabbing in the USA: Was Miley Cyrus Hallucinating, Or Did She See A UFO?

In a recent interview, the pop star recounts an extraterrestrial experience that may or may not have been weed wax-induced.
Miley Cyrus has been quite open about her love for weed. She once told Jimmy Kimmel that marijuana is “the most magical, amazing thing” and her “first and true love.” 

But a recent experience driving her car through San Bernadino has the pop star wondering if she might have loved the plant a little too much. 

In an interview with Interview magazine published last week, Cyrus told fashion designer Rick Owens that she and a friend were chased down by "some sort of UFO. I'm pretty sure what I saw," she says.

"The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real."

But Cyrus concedes that she "also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax."

The THC content in concentrates such as wax can range from 60 percent to as high as 90 percent. When a person inhales a through dabbing, the physical and mental effects of marijuana can intensify.

Whatever the cause, the experience left her shaken up. "I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back," she says. 

Cyrus recalls making eye contact with an alien sitting in the front seat of the space ship. "I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around," she says.

 

 

 

